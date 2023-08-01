Acadiana's hottest summer enters the hottest month

An unrelenting summer continues as August starts on a streak of triple digit, record breaking temperatures.

Tuesday will hit about 102 in the afternoon and the heat index will sit between 115-118.

These values will be good for an Excessive Heat Warning which is going to be in effect until 7:00 p.m.

A few isolated showers will be possible along the coastline, and with this kind of heat there's plenty of energy for storms to tap into.

There's not going to be any variation in the forecast through this week and we'll be watching for record temperatures every single day.

Currently it looks like Acadiana may go 11 straight days with triple digit highs, this would beat our current record of seven straight triple digit days.

This summer has set records both June and July, it doesn't look like August will be any different.

