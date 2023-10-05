Acadiana's first fall front finally arrives

Acadiana's first fall front will move through on Thursday with the promise of cooler temperatures right around the corner.

Scattered showers and a few storms will move through along the front as it starts to push into our area in the mid morning, and will continue on and off until the afternoon.

The rain is much needed and we should pick up a quarter to a half inch of rainfall, with locally higher amounts possible.

Highs on Thursday will still be in the upper 80s and in fact it will take a few days to see the cooler air make it down into our region.

The front is going to stall over south Louisiana, and while showers will largely be over by Friday some of the clouds look to linger through the end of the work week.

Highs will remain in the 80s Friday afternoon before the front is finally kicked out of the area in the late evening and the cooler air will be able to start arriving.

Low to mid 60s are expected early Saturday morning with a strong northerly breeze, and highs will only get into the upper 70s with partly sunny skies.

A few high clouds will still be with us to start the day on Saturday but look for increasing sunshine.

This crisp fall weather will continue through the weekend and even into next week before our next scheduled front moves in just before Festivals Acadiens et Creoles.

