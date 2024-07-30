Village of Turkey Creek under boil order

TURKEY CREEK, La. — The Turkey Creek Water System has issued a boil advisory due to a water main break and loss of pressure, according to Village Clerk Melissa Ferguson.

The following customers are affected: beginning at the intersection of Highway 167 N and Stagecoach Rd, traveling east on Stagecoach Rd and ending at Griffith Rd to include Henry Ln, Sweet Gum Dr, Beechwood St and Poplar Rd.

Customers should boil their water for one full minute prior to consumption.

The boil order will remain in effect until rescinded by the water system.