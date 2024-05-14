Some residents in Opelousas under boil order

OPELOUSAS, La. — A boil-water advisory has been issued by the City of Opelousas for some residents.

The boil order is only for the area north of Martin Luther King Drive from Hwy 182 North to Magnolia, Linus and Gerry Lane.

The boil advisory will remain in effect until rescinded by city officials.

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:

Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.

The City of Opelousas will lift the boil border upon notification from the Louisiana Department of Health - Office of Public Health that additional water samples collected from the water supply system have shown the water to be safe.