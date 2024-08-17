Watch Now
Some Broussard residents under boil order

Broussard, La.
City of Broussard water tower
Broussard, La.
BROUSSARD, La. — Dove Environmental has issued a boil-water advisory for some residents in Broussard.

According to Madeline Reed, Office Administrator, the affected area includes the Le Triomphe subdivision.

The boil order is due to a main water line break, Reed said.

Customers should boil their water for one full minute prior to consumption.
The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or adding a small pinch of salt to each boiled quart of water.

The boil order will remain in effect until rescinded by the water system.

