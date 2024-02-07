Reddell Vidrine Water District plans system-wide outage

The Reddell Vidrine Water District will drain the water tower on February 12, 2024, at approximately 7 am, to make repairs to the north well, weather permitting.

As a result, there will be a system-wide water outage, officials announced today.

Customers are advised to store sufficient water for personal use during this time. Water will be shut off until about midday.

A boil-water advisory will follow as soon as the tower is refilled and out back into service.

It was recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before drinking (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or food rinsing by the following methods:

Boil water in a clean container for one (1) full minute. The one minute begins after the water comes to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of boiled water.)

Again, be sure to disinfect your own water before consumption until advised otherwise.

An update will be issued once the boil advisory has been lifted.

For more information, contact the Reddell Vidrine Water District at (337) 363-7223.