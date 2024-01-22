Morrow Water System issues boil advisory following shut off

Morrow Water System will be shutting off water at 8 am on Tuesday for residents living off of Hwy. 361, South of Cason Road to Lebeau to U.S. 71, South of Lebeau to LA 10, South of Lebeau.

Once water is restored, a boil water advisory will be issued to all areas listed.

