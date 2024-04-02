Watch Now
Boil order issued for some Opelousas residents

Posted at 5:11 PM, Apr 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-02 18:11:13-04

OPELOUSAS, La. — On April 2, 2024, the Prairie Ronde Water System, Inc., issued a boil-water advisory to all customers on Sunflower Road in Opelousas.

According to Office Manager Sonja Vasseur, the boil order was issued due to a valve replacement.

The advisory will remain in effect until rescinded by the water system.

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:

Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.

