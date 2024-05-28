Boil order in Butte La Rose lifted

BUTTE LA ROSE, La. — The boil-water advisory for Atchafalaya Acres Water System in Butte La Rose has been lifted, according to city officials.

The boil order was issued on May 17, 2024, due to a power outage.

Water is now safe for consumption.

