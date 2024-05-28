Watch Now
NewsAcadiana Water

Actions

Boil order in Butte La Rose lifted

Boil advisory lifted
MGN Online
Photo courtesy of MGN Online
Boil advisory lifted
Posted at 12:44 PM, May 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-28 13:44:33-04

BUTTE LA ROSE, La. — The boil-water advisory for Atchafalaya Acres Water System in Butte La Rose has been lifted, according to city officials.

The boil order was issued on May 17, 2024, due to a power outage.

Water is now safe for consumption.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.