Boil advisory for Turkey Creek lifted

TURKEY CREEK, La. — The boil-water advisory for the Village of Turkey Creek has been lifted, according to Melissa Ferguson, Village Clerk.

The following customers are no longer under a boil advisory: Beginning at the intersection of Highway 167 N and Stagecoach Rd, traveling east on Stagecoach Rd to Griffith Rd, including Henry Ln, Sweet Gum Dr, Beechwood St, and Poplar Rd.

The Village of Turkey Creek Water System issued the boil order on July 30, 2024, due to a water main break and loss of pressure.

Water is now safe for consumption.