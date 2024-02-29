After valve gasket blowout, some Opelousas residents under boil order

OPELOUSAS, La. — Some Opelousas residents are under a boil-water advisory.

Due to a valve gasket blowout, the Lewisburg-Bellevue Water System, Inc. had to shut down its pumps. A system-wide boil advisory was issued Wednesday evening.

Water has since been restored, but the boil order will remain in effect until lifted by the water system, officials report.

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:

Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.