Acadiana Boil Orders List

Here's our list of boil order announcements, arranged by date:

July 30, 2026

The City of Abbeville has issued a system-wide boil water advisory.

Officials say it applies to all customers served by the City of Abbeville Water System.

July 10, 2026

The City of Rayne Water Department has received confirmation that samples from the West D St. and Lyman Ave. repair have cleared. Water samples collected by the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals - Office of Public Health have been negative for coliform bacteria. Therefore, the boil advisory released as a precautionary measure is now rescinded. The water in this area is again safe for consumption.

July 9, 2026

The boil advisory for the Town of Welsh has been lifted.

Lafayette Parish Waterworks District North (LPWDN) has rescinded the boil water advisory for water customers located in Guillot Village. Lafayette Parish Waterworks District North had issued a boil water advisory as a precautionary measure after a generator failed due to downed power lines during bad weather. For more information,, contact Lafayette Parish Waterworks District North at 337-896-8683.

July 8, 2026

The boil advisory issued by Mire Branch Water for Mire Hwy, Tanner Rd, N Riceland Rd, Jean Mar Circle, and Pioneer Ln is LIFTED. Samples have been cleared by LDH and no further action is necessary.

The town of Erath has lifted a systemwide boil advisory following a water main break, officials said Wednesday.

The town had initially issued the boil water advisory on Monday.

July 7, 2026

The Town of Lake Arthur Water System Notice of a Planned Water Outage on July 7, 2026, at 8:49 AM. Residents ONLY on Hebert Street between 1st and 3rd Street had water turned off for 30 minutes to repair a flange that blew off a 4-inch water line. A boil advisory will be in effect for ONLY the residents listed above until further notice. Because of these problems, the water produced by the water supply system is of questionable microbiological quality. Therefore, as a precaution, the Town of Lake Arthur Water System is issuing a BOIL ADVISORY effective at 8:39 a.m. on July 7, 2026, for residents living on the above-mentioned street only. This BOIL ADVISORY is to remain in effect until rescinded by the Water System.

Due to water line repairs, Mire Branch Water has issued a boil advisory for the following road/s in the Mire area: from 5166 to 3035 Mire Hwy, from 1338 to 1007 Tanner Rd, 3194 to 3098 N Riceland, Jean Mar Cirle, and Pioneer Ln. The Department of Health recommends that residents bring water to a rolling boil for one minute and allow to cool before using for cooking or drinking.

July 6, 2026

Lafayette Parish Waterworks District North is reporting problems with the water supply system for Guillot Village Phase 2 Subdivision because of a power failure that occurred during last night's storms. Because of that, a precautionary boil advisory has been issued for those customers until further notice.

July 5, 2026

The Town of Welsh is issuing a Boil Water Advisory until further notice due to a mechanical issue at the water treatment plant.

Residents are advised to boil all water intended for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, making ice, and preparing food for at least one minute before use.

This advisory will remain in effect until further notice. We appreciate your patience and understanding as crews work to resolve the issue and ensure the water system is safe.

July 3, 2026

There's a water line leak in the town of Erath, and they have to shut the water off to repair it. Once the water comes back on later today, everyone in this area will be under a boil order until further notice:

South Broadway from Ally Street by the church, heading south to the end of Caldwell Street.

July 2, 2026

The boil advisory for Prairie Ronde Water System customers on Cotton Patch Rd., Bunkie, LA, has been rescinded.

July 1, 2026

The City of Rayne has experienced low water pressure within an area of our water supply system due to a cracked valve. The area consists of customers in the 500 to 1000 block of Lyman Ave. and the 200 to 800 blocks of West D St.

Because of this problem, the water distributed by our water supply system is of questionable microbiological quality.

Therefore, the City of Rayne Water System is issuing a precautionary boil advisory effective immediately. This will remain in effect until rescinded by the City of Rayne.

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it by the following means:

Boil water for at least one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one-minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil.

Again, if you live within these areas, please be sure to disinfect your own water prior to consumption until you have been advised otherwise.

The City of Rayne will rescind the Boil Advisory upon notification from the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals – Office of Public Health that water samples collected from our water supply system have shown our water to be safe.

South Rayne Water Corporation has lifted its boil advisory for Jill and Bill Drives.

June 30, 2026

Prairie Ronde Water System, Inc., has issued a boil advisory for all customers on Cotton Patch Rd., Bunkie, LA, due to a main line break.

June 27, 2026

South Rayne Water Corporation has issued a boil advisory for Jill and Bill Drives.

The Savoy-Swords Water System has restored pressure within the water supply system, the minimum required level established by the Louisiana Dept. of Health and Hospitals Office of Public Health have been negative for coliform bacteria. Therefore, the boil advisory released as a precautionary measure is now rescinded.

June 25, 2026

Until further notice an ISOLATED BOIL ADVISORY has been issued for the following roads ONLY: Academy Rd, Richard School Rd, Link Rd, Noah Daigle Rd, Bayou Mallet Hwy (South of Academy Rd), White Oak Hwy, Cole Gully Rd, Prairie Hayes Rd, Boulet Rd, Mahaw Lane, Green Garden Rd, Atteberry Rd, Henry Bieber Rd, Roxie Hwy, Pointe Noir Rd and Degregory Rd. This is due to a Contractor in the area breaking one of our Main Lines. Once the State has cleared the samples and has let us know that we can lift the boil advisory, please be advised that if using Savoy-Swords Water for consumption, it is mandatory that you boil the water. Thank you for your patience and understanding in this manner.

June 18, 2026

The Boil Water Advisory has been lifted for all customers of Plaisance Water.

The boil advisory for Turkey Creek Water System has been lifted for Hwy 13 and Janet Dr. traveling south to include Crooked Creek Pkwy, Red Lick Rd, Floyd C Rd, Big G Rd, Morrow Ln, Two Crow Ln, Spillway Rd and ending at 3036 Crooked Creek Pkwy. Water is safe for consumption.

June 17, 2026

Due to a main line being hit by a contractor in St. Martinville, South Cemetery Rd. and all roads that branch off South Cemetery Rd. are currently isolated. Personnel are currently working to repair the line and hope to restore water to customers ASAP. Once restored, all affected areas will be under a boil water advisory until the samples clear.

JUNE 16, 2026

The boil advisory has been lifted for residents on Cypress Creek Road west of Leman Road to Tee Jay Lane as of 10 am on June 16th in Ward Four Water District (Evangeline Parish).

June 13, 2026

The whole system of Lawtell District No. 1 is under a boil advisory until further notice due to electrical problems.

Ward Four Water District (Evangeline Parish) has issued a boil advisory on Saturday, June 13th at 8:00 am for all residents on Cypress Creek Road west of Leman Road to Tee Jay Lane. Customers are advised to bring the water to a rolling boil for one full minute before consumption until further notice.

June 12, 2026

The Savoy-Swords Water System has restored pressure within the water supply system, the minimum required level established by the Louisiana Dept. of Health and Hospitals Office of Public Health have been negative for coliform bacteria. Therefore the boil advisory released as a precautionary measure is now rescinded.

June 11, 2026

The Village of Turkey Creek Water System has issued a boil order for the area starting at the intersection of La. 13 and Janet Drive traveling south, to include Crooked Creek Parkway, Red Lick Road, Floyd C Road, Big G Road, Morrow Lane, Two Crow Lane, Spillway Road and ending at 3036 Crooked Creek Parkway. The boil order is necessary because a 4-inch water main broke. The area was valved off to make repairs.

June 10, 2026

The previous boil advisory for ALL TOWN OF BASILE WATER CUSTOMERS HAS BEEN LIFTED

June 9, 2026

Please be advised, effective immediately, a boil advisory has been issued system wide for Savoy-Swords Water System until further notice. We thank all of our customers in advance for their understanding in this manner.

Due to a leak at the water tower, Plaisance Water System is under a System Wide Boil Water Advisory until further notice.

June 8, 2026

UPDATE: Water supply for ALL TOWN OF BASILE WATER CUSTOMERS will be shut off, so that the leak on the main line can be repaired. We hope this will only last approximately 20-30 minutes. There will be a system-wide boil advisory until samples are clear.

A boil water advisory has been issued for the entire town of Lawtell until further notice.

June 5, 2026

The Town of Lake Arthur Water System Notice of a Planned Water Outage for Monday, June 8, 2026, at 9:00 AM -2:00 PM for the Entire Town. Construction crews are connecting the new water lines and abandoning the old lines. A boil advisory will be in effect for only the residents listed above until further notice. Because of these problems, the water produced by our water supply system is of questionable microbiological quality.

Therefore, as a precaution, the Town of Lake Arthur Water System is issuing BOIL ADVISORY effective at 9:00 AM- 2:00 PM . on June 8, 2026 , for the entire town.

June 2, 2026

The City of Jeanerette would like to inform the public that the boil water advisory has been lifted effective immediately.

June 1, 2026

JEFF DAVIS WATER COMMISSION #1 IN THORNWELL (JEFF DAVIS PARISH) HAS ISSUED A BOIL ADVISORY UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE FOR COMMUNITY CENTER RD., HWY. 90 GOING WEST TO HWY. 101 AND THE COMMUNITY OF LACASSINE DUE TO A REPAIR ON A 2” WATER MAIN BREAK AND REPAIR.

May 29, 2026

The Town of Lake Arthur Water System Notice of a Planned Water Outage on: June 1, 2026 at 9:00 AM- 2:000 PM for the ENTER TOWN of LAKE ARTHUR, LA 70549

Construction crews are tying in new water lines on Mill Avenue and Bliss Street. A boil advisory will be in effect for the entire town until further notice. Because of these problems, the water produced by our water supply system is of questionable microbiological quality. Therefore, as a precaution, the Town of Lake Arthur Water System is issuing a BOIL ADVISORY for the entire town until further notice. The BOIL ADVISORY is to remain in effect until rescinded by the Water System. It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means: Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one-minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.)

Again, please be sure to disinfect your own water prior to consumption until you have been advised otherwise.

The Town of Lake Arthur Water System will rescind this Boil Advisory upon notification from the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals - Office of Public Health that additional water samples collected from our water supply system have shown our water to be safe.

May 28, 2026

The Waterworks District No. 1 has restored pressure within the water supply system above the minimum required level established by the Louisiana Administrative Code-Sanitary Code. Water samples collected by the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals-Office of Public Health have been negative for coliform bacteria. Therefore, the boil advisory released as a precautionary measure is now rescinded. The water is again safe for consumption.

MAY 26, 2026

Vermilion Parish WWD#1 has issued a boil advisory for portions of the parish effective today 05-26-26 due to a Water Main Break. The advisory applies to customers on Kirk Road north of Soop Road, High Point, Eagles Nest, Clyve Road, Steamboat, Kirkland Blvd. Estates and Paddle Wheel. The duration of the advisory is unknown at this time. Waterworks District #1 plans to collect water samples to determine when the advisory can be lifted. Residents in the affected area are advised to boil water before consumption until further notice.

May 22, 2026

A boil advisory for Mossville Waterworks District No. 2 of Ward 4 has been lifted, effective immediately, for residents who live near Old Spanish Trail, from the overpass west, including these roads:

• Isabella Street

• Magdalena Street

• Coach Williams Drive

• J. Clophus Road

• Goodley Road

• Pattie Moss Road

• Benjamin Street

• Perkins Avenue

• Moss Avenue

• Reeves Avenue

• Park Street

• Braxton Lane

• Cedar Street

• Pryor Street

• Evergreen Road

• Smith Road

• Charles Avenue

• Lyons Avenue

The Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals’ Office of Public Health has issued the “all-clear” to rescind the boil advisory.

The advisory, issued on May 20, was due to the water being shut off so contractors can tie-in new water lines.

May 21, 2026

Water Samples taken on May 20, 2026 have confirmed that the boil advisory has been lifted for the Centerville water treatment system.

May 20, 2026

The SMP Water & Sewer Commission No. 3 (Centerville Water System) has experienced problems with our water supply system. A main waterline break occurred in the Garden City area along Hwy 182. The water had to be turned off for a period of approx. 3hrs in order to replace approximately 4 ft section of 6” waterline. The area affected was isolated from Senette St. at HWY 182 westward to the City Limits of Franklin, including Locust St., Kemper Rd., Baker Rd. and Arlington Rd. Therefore, as a precaution, the Centerville Water System is issuing a BOIL ADVISARY effective immediately for the affected area. The BOIL ADVISORY is to remain in effect until rescinded by the Water System. It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means: Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.) Again, please be sure to disinfect your own water prior to consumption until you have been advised otherwise. The Centerville Water System will rescind this Boil Advisory upon notification from the Louisiana Department of Health – Office of Public Health that additional water samples collected from our water supply system have shown our water is safe.

May 16, 2026

From Breaux Bridge: Sample Results have cleared testing; the Boil Advisory is Lifted

May 15, 2026

Boil Water Advisory for City of St. Martinville has been rescinded.

May 13, 2026

St. Martinville : Due to emergency repairs requiring water to be shut off, all customers south of Port Street extending to Cash Saver Grocery Store are under a boil water advisory until further notice. Our crew has worked diligently, and those customers who are affected should have service returned within the next 30 minutes.

Thanks for your patience.

May 12, 2026

The Town of Lake Arthur Water System Notice of a Planned Water Outage on May 13th at 8:30 AM and 1:30 PM for residents only All of Derouen Ave at Bliss St. & 4th Street and All of Bliss St: Between Arthur Ave & Derouen Avenue and at 1:30 pm All of Derouen Ave: Between 6th St. & 8th St. Lake Arthur, LA 70549 Construction crews are tying in new water lines. A boil advisory will be in effect for only the residents list above until further notice. Because of these problems, the water produced by our water supply system is of questionable microbiological quality. Therefore, as a precaution, the Town of Lake Arthur Water System is issuing BOIL ADVISORY effective at 8:30 a.m. on May 13, 2026, for residents living on the above-mentioned streets only. This BOIL ADVISORY is to remain in effect until rescinded by the Water System. It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means: Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one-minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.) Again, please be sure to disinfect your own water prior to consumption until you have been advised otherwise. The Town of Lake Arthur Water System will rescind this Boil Advisory upon notification from the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals - Office of Public Health that additional water samples collected from our water supply system have shown our water to be safe.

May 8, 2026

The Milton Water System is under a boil advisory.

May 7, 2026

Church Point — The Town of Church Point will be conducting scheduled repair work on multiple water issues throughout town beginning at 9:00 AM on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. As a result of the work, residents should expect to be without water for up to six hours while repairs are being completed. Once the work is finished, the entire town will be placed under a Boil Water Advisory until further notice. Residents are advised to boil water before consuming it, using it for food preparation, brushing teeth, or any other activity where water may be ingested. Residents are encouraged to make necessary preparations ahead of time, including storing water for drinking and other essential needs. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available. Please follow Town of Church Point on Facebook or check churchpoint.org

Contractors for Waterworks District No. 5 of Wards 3 & 8 will begin bringing the new water tower on Gauthier Road and the new booster station on Highway 397 online Monday, May 11, as part of ongoing infrastructure improvements in East Calcasieu Parish. The work is expected to continue through Friday, May 15. During this process, customers in the district who live south of Joe Spears Road may experience intermittent periods of low water pressure. The work is part of the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury’s East Calcasieu Water System Expansion Project, a continued investment in water infrastructure aimed at improving service reliability, increasing system resilience during emergencies, and supporting future growth across the Parish. To learn more about the project, visit calcasieu.gov/eastcalwaterproject. We appreciate the public’s patience as crews complete these important infrastructure upgrades

May 5, 2026

From Prairie Ronde Water System: The boil advisory for customers beginning at 1358 Hwy 104 to the railroad tracks on Hwy 104, including Mini Rd and Powers St, has been rescinded.

May 1, 2026

Prairie Ronde Water System has issued a boil advisory for customers beginning at 1358 Hwy 104 to the railroad tracks on Hwy 104, including Mini Rd and Powers St. Due to work being done by UPRR.

April 30, 2026

The boil advisory issued by Mire Branch Water for Mire Hwy, Crown St, Fire Station Ln, and Marvin Lyons lane is LIFTED. Samples have been cleared by LDH and no further action is necessary.

April 28, 2026

Lawtell Water District #1 issued a boil advisory for residents living in the following roads:



Patty St

Desiree Rd

Acadiana Rd

Jim Guillory Rd

Mire Branch Water

Line repairs have caused a boil advisory to be issued for the following roads in the Mire area:



from 6444 to 5197 Mire Hwy

all of Crown St, Fire Station Ln, and Marvin Lyons Ln.

April 23, 2026

The Jeff Davis Water Commission #1 has lifted its boil water advisory.

April 21, 2026

The systemwide boil water advisory for the City of St Martinville water system has been rescinded.

JEFF DAVIS WATER COMMISSION #1 (JEFF DAVIS PARISH) LOCATED IN THORNWELL HAS ISSUED A BOIL ADVISORY 04-21-26 FOR RESIDENTS WEST OF HWY. 395 IN THE COMMUNITY OF ROANOKE DUE TO A 2” WATER MAIN REPAIR AT THE INTERSECTION OF SECOND AVE. AVE. & W. 4TH ST., FOR THE FOLLOWING AREA IN ROANOKE: FIRST AVE., SECOND AVE., W. FIRST ST., W. SECOND ST., W. THIRD ST., W. FOURTH ST., W. FIFTH ST., W. SIXTH ST.,W. SEVENTH ST., MAPLE ST., AND W. NINTH ST.,

April 19, 2026

St. Martinville —Due to a leak that cannot be isolated, water will be shut down city wide tonight at 10:00 PM April 19, 2026. Once service is restored all customers will be under a boil water advisory until further notice.

April 15, 2026

JEFF DAVIS WATER COMMISSION #1 (JEFF DAVIS PARISH) LOCATED IN THORNWELL HAS LIFTED THE BOIL ADVISORY ISSUED 04-13-26 FOR RESIDENTS WEST OF HWY. 395 IN THE COMMUNITY OF ROANOKE DUE TO A 2” WATER MAIN REPAIR AT THE INTERSECTION OF FIRST AVE. & W. 3RD ST FOR THE FOLLOWING AREA IN ROANOKE: INCLUDING FIRST AVE., SECOND AVE., W. FIRST ST., W. SECOND ST., W. THIRD ST., W. FOURTH ST., W. FIFTH ST., W. SIXTH ST., W. SEVENTH ST., MAPLE ST., W. EIGHT ST. AND W. NINTH ST.

April 14, 2026

The City of St Martinville systemwide boil water advisory has been rescinded.

The entire city of St Martinville water system will be shut down on Wednesday, the 15th, at 10 Pm for hydrant changeouts. Water will be restored at 6 AM on Thursday, the 16th. Once water is restored, all customers will be under a boil advisory. Please inform customers.

April 13, 2026

The City of Opelousas would like to inform residents and businesses that water service is anticipated to be interrupted this afternoon along Grolee Street, beginning at the intersection of Raymond Street and extending west. Areas expected to be impacted include: Grolee & Hibiscus; Grolee & Oleander Street; LeDoux Circle

This interruption is necessary to complete immediate infrastructure repairs. Work crews are currently on site and actively working to resolve the issue as quickly and safely as possible. Once repairs are completed and water service is restored, all affected areas will be placed under a boil advisory as a precautionary measure. Additional guidance will be provided once the advisory is lifted. The City of Opelousas appreciates the public’s patience and understanding as we work to address these urgent repairs and maintain the integrity of the city’s water system. For more information, please contact the City of Opelousas at 337-948-2520.

JEFF DAVIS WATER COMMISSION #1 (JEFF DAVIS PARISH) LOCATED IN THORNWELL HAS ISSUED A BOIL ADVISORY 04-13-26 FOR RESIDENTS WEST OF HWY. 395 IN THE COMMUNITY OF ROANOKE DUE TO A 2" WATER MAIN REPAIR AT THE INTERSECTION OF FIRST AVE. & W. 3RD ST FOR THE FOLLOWING AREA IN ROANOKE: FIRST AVE., SECOND AVE., W. FIRST ST., W. SECOND ST., W. THIRD ST., W. FOURTH ST., W. FIFTH ST., W. SIXTH ST., MAPLE ST., AND W. NINTH ST.

April 12, 2026

A BOIL WATER ADVISORY has been issued following a power outage that caused the system to experience low water pressure. Affected areas include: Milton Water customers south of E. Broussard Rd at Vincent Rd, and south of the roundabout at Verot and Hwy 92.

April 10, 2026

The Town of Lake Arthur Water System has experienced problems with our water supply system. Repairs to a broken water line on 1st Street at Orange to Pelican and ALL of Pelican Street on April 10, 2026. Because of these problems, the water produced by our water supply system is of questionable microbiological quality.

Therefore, as a precaution, the Town of Lake Arthur Water System is issuing a BOIL ADVISORY effective Saturday, April 10, 2026 at 4:49 P.M. This BOIL ADVISORY is to remain in effect until rescinded by the Water System. The system will be down for most of the morning or longer until repairs are completed. Please check social media, mobile app, and as always you may call Town of Lake Arthur City Hall at 337-774-2211 for more information.

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:

Boil water for one minute in a clean container. The one-minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.)

Again, please be sure to disinfect your own water prior to consumption until you have been advised otherwise.

The Town of Lake Arthur Water System will rescind this Boil Advisory upon notification from the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals - Office of Public Health that additional water samples collected from our water supply system have shown our water to be safe.

The boil order from Ward 5 Waterworks in the Lone Pine community in Evangeline parish is lifted. Officials say the sample has cleared and the boils advisory has been lifted.

From St. Martinville: Water has been restored city wide. A boil water advisory is in effect city wide until further notice. We apologize for any inconvenience.

April 9, 2026

Emergency: Due to leak on Columbus St. in St. Martinville, the following areas are currently isolated - Columbus Street from Compromise St. to Madison St., Compromise St. Burdin St., and Railroad Ave.

The listed streets will be under a boil advisory once water is restored.

Friday, April 10, from 8:00 AM - 12:00PM, the St. Martinville water system will be shut down for additional repairs for the water hydrants. Once water is restored, all customers affected will be under a boil water advisory until samples clear.

Jeff Davis Water Commission #1 located in Thornwell has lifted the boil advisory issued 4-08-26 for portions of the Hayes Community in Calcasieu Parish due to a water main break and repair at the intersection Alabama Ave. and Crochet Rd. The area affected by the boil advisory were residents west of Hwy. 14 E. and south of Hwy. 14 E.

April 8, 2026

The boil advisory in Evangeline Parish has been lifted as of 4:00 pm on Wednesday, April 8th, for all residents on Beaver Road east of Leman Road.

April 7, 2026

Ward 5 Waterworks District No. 1 in Lone Pine is currently under a boil advisory for the Blood Bend Road only. This affects the addresses from 1530 Blood Bend Road to 2398 Blood Bend Road only. Please bring the water to a boiling point for 1 minute minimum. Cool before drinking. The boil advisory remains in effect until further notice.

Jeff Davis Water Commission #1 located in Thornwell has issued a boil advisory for portions of the Hayes Community in Calcasieu Parish due to a water main break and repair at the intersection of Alabama Avenue and Crochet Road. The area affected by the boil advisory is all residences west of La. 14 East and South of Highway 14 East.

St. Martinville: Pratt Dr. and Liz Dr. boil water advisories have been lifted. Boil advisory for south of Denier Street is still in effect. On Friday, April 10th, water will be shut off to half of the Water system. Beginning at 8 AM, on April 10th, the City will be shutting water off to all customers South of Port St. Contractors will be changing out 4 hydrants in this area. Once water is restored, all customers affected will be under a boil water advisory until samples clear.

April 6, 2026

Ward Four Water District in Evangeline Parish has issued a boil advisory on Monday, April 6th at 8:30 am for all residents on Beaver Road east of Leman Road. Customers are advised to bring the water to a rolling boil for one full minute before consumption until further notice.

April 3, 2026

Waterworks District No. 5 of Wards 3 and 8 in Calcasieu Parish has lifted its boil advisory, effective immediately, for the entire district. The district got the all-clear from the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals’ Office of Public Health. The advisory was put in place on April 1 due to a loss of pressure in the system.

April 2, 2026

Turkey Creek Water System has lifted its boil water advisory.

The Boil Advisory for the town of Port Barre has been lifted.

April 1, 2026

The boil advisory for the Town of Basile on 03.26.2026 has cleared and has been lifted.

From St. Martinville: Water will be shut off on Pratt Drive to change out hydrant. Water will be off until the hydrant is changed out. All customers on Pratt Drive will be on a boil water advisory once water is restored. Sorry for the inconvenience.

The City of Opelousas would like to inform residents in the area from Park Vista to Heather Drive that the previously announced water service interruption scheduled for today will not take place. Due to unexpected pre-work, the planned hydrant and valve repairs and upgrades have been temporarily delayed and will resume at a later date. We understand this change may be frustrating for residents and businesses in the affected area. However, it is important that these repairs and improvements are completed safely, thoroughly, and correctly. The City of Opelousas will provide advance notice to all affected areas before the work begins. We appreciate the public’s patience and understanding as we continue working to improve the city’s water system. For more information, please contact the City of Opelousas at 337-948-2520.

A boil advisory has been issued for Areas A-C only for Water Works District No.3 of St. Landry Parish until further notice. The affected streets are Highway 743,Boudar,Emonet, Nezat, Ortego,Flossie Lane,Alex Stoute, John Addie, Saquette,Pile Ridge, Mound Hope, Lalu Lane, Silver Rose Road, Gentry, Rayne Road, Highway 359 & 103,Courtableau, BO Grand, Mouille, Juniors,Pappy Earl, Clayton, Matthew,Bill Llyod, Murphy Gaudet,Quebedeaux,OG TRack

From PORT BARRE: Upon the suggestion of the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals (LDHH) for precautionary measures only, the entire water system for the Town of Port Barre is under a Boil Advisory. This BOIL ADVISORY is to remain in effect until rescinded by the Town of Port Barre Water System. It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means: Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.) Again, please be sure to disinfect your own water prior to consumption until you have been advised otherwise. The Town of Port Barre Water System will rescind this Boil Advisory upon notification from the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals - Office of Public Health that additional water samples collected from our water supply system have shown our water to be safe. The samples were taken and submitted today.

Waterworks District No. 5 of Wards 3 and 8 in Calcasieu Parish has issued a boil advisory, effective immediately, for the entire district. The advisory has been put in place due to a loss of pressure in the system. Residents in the affected area are advised to disinfect all water before consuming it (including fountain drinks) making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation. Water should be brought to a rolling boil for one full minute in a clean container. The one-minute boil time begins after the water reaches a rolling boil. To improve the taste of boiled water, residents may shake the water in a clean bottle, pour it from one clean container to another, or add a small pinch of salt to each quart of boiled water. The district will lift the boil advisory once it receives clearance from the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals’ Office of Public Health.

March 31, 2026

The City of Rayne Water Department has received sample results taken within the water supply system established by the Louisiana Administrative Code - Sanitary Code. Water samples collected by the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals - Office of Public Health have been negative for coliform bacteria. Therefore, the boil advisory released as a precautionary measure is now rescinded. The water is again safe for consumption.

Turkey Creek Water System has issued a boil advisory for Crooked Creek Pkwy., West End Road, Red Lick Road, Floyd C. Road, BG Drive, Morrow Lane, Two Crow Lane, Sandy Beach Drive and Spillway Road due to break in waterline until further notice.

St. Martinville: Boil advisory for the City of St Martinville has been rescinded.

On Wednesday, April 1st @ approximately 8:00 am - Water will be shut off to Liz Drive for hydrant replacement

Once water is restored Boil Advisory will follow until further notice

Opelousas, La., Residents in the area from Park Vista to Heather Drive will experience a temporary water outage beginning at 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 1, 2026, due to hydrant and valve repairs and upgrades.

City crews will be performing the work to improve the reliability and function of the water system in the area. Water service will be interrupted while repairs are underway. At this time, the outage is expected to last for several hours, although the exact duration has not yet been determined. Residents are encouraged to prepare in advance and make any necessary arrangements for water usage during this time. The City appreciates the public’s patience and understanding as these important upgrades are completed. Additional updates will be shared as needed. For more information, please contact the City of Opelousas Public Works, Water Department at (337) 948-2520.

March 29, 2026

Water repairs to the St Martinville Water system were completed Friday night. Boil advisory is still in effect.

Apparently there is false information being circulated regarding Water being turned off tonight. This is not accurate. There is no plan to turn off the water.

March 28, 2026

All boil advisories for Prairie Ronde Water System has been rescinded.

The Waterworks District No 1 (Vermilion Parish) has restored pressure within the water supply system above the minimum required level established by the Louisiana Administrative Code - Sanitary Code. Water samples collected by the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals - Office of Public Health have been negative for coliform bacteria. Therefore, the boil advisory released as a precautionary measure is now rescinded. The water is again safe for consumption.

March 27, 2026

ST. MARTINVILLE - A major water leak on Aubrey-Ozenne Road is preventing the city from refilling water towers. Customers on Terrace Highway from Capritto Road to Aubrey-Ozenne Road and customers on Aubrey-Ozenne Road will be without water while the area is isolated during the repairs.

When water is restored to these customers they will be under a boil water advisory until further notice.

All customers city wide are asked to conserve water until the line can be repaired and tower reserves can be refilled.

At approximately 10:30 pm the water will be shut off city wide until repairs can be made.

A boil advisory will follow until further notice.

The boil advisory that was previously issued by Bayou Teche Water Works for Patout Rd, down Hwy 31 to 7732 Main Hwy and all adjoining roads in this area, HAS BEEN RESCINDED. There is no longer a boil advisory in effect.

March 26, 2026

ST. MARTINVILLE - Boil advisory for Henri Clay and Margaret streets has been rescinded.

BASILE - BOIL WATER ADVISORY NOTICE: All residents East of Ryan Avenue, on Stagg Avenue, Second Street, Clark, Gordon & Harding Avenues are without water due to a water main break near the prison. The crew is on scene now and is making the repairs, but all residents listed above will be under a boil water advisory until samples clear. Please be advised that this may mean that the boil advisory will be in effect throughout the weekend

Vermilion Parish Waterworks District No. 1 has issued a boil water advisory for portions of the parish effective today Thursday 03-26-26 due to a Water Main Break. The advisory applies to customers on Kirk Road north of Soop Road, High Point, Eagles Nest, Clyve Road and Steamboat and Paddle Wheel. The duration of the advisory is unknown at this time. Waterworks District No. 1 plans to collect water samples to determine when the advisory can be lifted. Residents in the affected area are advised to boil water before consumption until further notice.

Prairie Ronde Water System has issued a boil advisory for all customers on Hwy 103 and all intersecting streets due to a main line break.

March 25, 2026

The Waterworks District No 1 has restored pressure within the water supply system above the minimum required level established by the Louisiana Administrative Code - Sanitary Code. Water samples collected by the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals - Office of Public Health have been negative for coliform bacteria. Therefore, the boil advisory released as a precautionary measure is now rescinded. The water is again safe for consumption.

Prairie Water System, Inc., has issued a boil advisory for customers between 125 Jess Bergeron Rd and 523 Jess Bergeron Rd due to a break on the main line.

March 24, 2026

The City of Rayne is issuing a system-wide boil advisory on March 24, 2026. Due to an elevated water tower interior cleaning and inspection, along with some main line water breaks, water officials with the City said they are issuing this precautionary boil advisory.

St. Martinville: The boil water advisory for the area north of Domino’s Pizza, including Conde Road, has been rescinded. Caution: The boil water advisory for Margaret Street and Henry Clay Street is still in effect.

The Abbeville Fire Department will begin state-mandated fire hydrant testing and flushing the week of March 30 as part of routine system maintenance. This process helps ensure hydrants are operating properly and ready in the event of an emergency, while also helping maintain the reliability of our water system. Residents may notice temporary yellow or brown discoloration in their water during this time due to sediment being stirred up in the water lines. If this occurs, running your faucets or bathtub for a few minutes should allow the water to clear. We appreciate your patience and understanding as this important maintenance is completed to help keep our community safe.

Bayou Teche Water Works is issuing a boil advisory for Patout Rd, down Hwy 31 to 7732 Main Hwy and all adjoining roads in this area, due to a water leak. This boil advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

March 23, 2026

Beginning Tuesday morning, March 24, 2026, crews will begin hydrant replacements on Maragret Street and Henry Clay Street. This area will lose water pressure and be under a boil water advisory afterward that will be in place until further notice. We appreciate your patience while we work to make the city safer. Water will also be shut off to all roads south of Dernier St. on Thursday, March 26, 2026, beginning at 3 PM. After water is restored, all customers south of Dernier St. will be under a boil water advisory.

March 21, 2026

Boil water advisory lifted. The City of Breaux Bridge Water System had modifications done at the water plant. The modifications are completed. Samples were submitted to the health department laboratory. The results are in: the water is SAFE for normal consumption.

March 20, 2026

From St. Martinville: A repair on Conde Road required shutting off water north of Domino’s Pizza at 3210 North Main Street. The area north of Domino’s, including Conde Road, is under a boil water advisory until further notice. We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience.

March 19, 2026

Boil Water Advisory Lifted

The boil water advisory has been lifted for the entire city. The repairs for Conde Road have been delayed and will be rescheduled.

As always, we appreciate your patience while we work on these improvements.

March 18, 2026

The boil advisory issued on March 17, 2026 for Turkey Creek Water System has been lifted for Glenmora/Turkey Creek Hwy starting at Cedar Ln., and traveling North to include all of Lake Cove, Clark's Landing and Johnson's Landing. Water is safe for consumption.

March 17, 2026

All boil advisories have been lifted for the City of St. Martinville.

The Village of Turkey Creek Water System announces a boil order for some customers. The cause is a water main that was broken when a bore company hit it. Customers affected are on Glenmora / Turkey Creek Hwy starting at Cedar Ln and traveling north to include all of Lake Cove, Clarke's Landing, and Johnson’s Landing. The boil order is in place until further notice.

On Wednesday, March 18, 2026, the City of Breaux Bridge Water System will be making modifications at the water plant that could possibly expose the water to microbiological contamination. The waters that are stored in the elevated towers are safe for consumption while the modifications are under way. While our water plant crew will do everything possible to protect the water supply, the water produced after the modifications are complete may be of questionable microbiological quality and will be tested through Louisiana Health Department laboratories. Therefore, as a precaution, the City of Breaux Bridge Water System is issuing a BOIL ADVISORY effective 12:00PM, March 18,2026, for the entire City of Breaux Bridge. This BOIL ADVISORY is to remain in effect until rescinded by the Health Department. It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means: Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled). The Water System will rescind this Boil Advisory upon notification from the Louisiana Department of Health - Office of Public Heath that additional water samples collected from our water supply system have shown our water to be safe.

March 11, 2026

From St. Martinville: Residence in the Durand subdivision are under a boil water advisory until further notice. Our hard-working water crews isolated Teresa Drive from North Main Street to Mary Margeret Drive and all of Louisiana Drive. Tomorrow crews will be shutting down Teresa Drive from Mary Margaret to Catherine Dr. and all of Stephanie Dr. If time allows, they will also isolate the north end of the city past West Park Street. After isolating these areas, all customers affected will be under a boil advisory until further notice. Due to the nature of the project, it is difficult to determine exact timelines. We would like to remind customers that the city is undergoing a major hydrant replacement project that is intended to make our municipal water safer and provide fire coverage that will help save lives and keep insurance rates down. We appreciate your patience during this time.

Water Works District No. 3 of St. Landry Parish has lifted its boil water advisory for Areas A & C.

Waterworks District No. 5 of Wards 3 and 8 in Calcasieu Parish has lifted its boil advisory, effective immediately, for LA 397 (south of Lane Road) including Clearfield Ranch, Oak Grove, and Highland Hills subdivisions. The district has received the all-clear from the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals’ Office of Public Health. The advisory, issued on March 9, was due to a leaking valve repair.

From St. Martinville: Due to hydrant replacement tomorrow morning, customers in the DuranD subdivision east of Mary Margaret Dr., including Stephanie Dr., Louisiana Dr., Gladys Dr., and Teresa Dr. can expect temporary water outages starting at 8:00 am Wednesday March 11, 2026, continuing until replacements are done. A boil water advisory for this area will be in effect from the 8:00 start time until further notice.

March 10, 2026

Contractors for the City of St Martinville will begin changing out fire hydrants tomorrow morning. The plan is to isolate all roads East of Mary Margaret St. in Duran Subdivision tomorrow morning. We will have to isolate the entire North side, all roads past West Park St. tomorrow evening. Isolation of the North Side past West Park St. will be completed in the afternoon, so the food places aren’t affected during lunch. The plan is to change out 6 hydrants tomorrow. Once pressure is restored, all affected customers will be on a boil water advisory until samples clear. Thanks for patience during this process.

MIRE BRANCH WATER BOIL ADVISORY LIFTED: The local boil advisory is lifted for Dr Parrot Ave, Church Point Hwy, Eastland Ln, Flanders Ln, Will Gossen Ln, and Phillips Rd. Our samples have cleared with LDH. No further action is necessary.

March 9, 2026

Due to water line repairs, Mire Branch Water has issued a boil advisory for the following road/s in the Branch area: from 697 to 908 Dr Parrot Ave, from 5231 to 6026 Church Point Hwy, all of Eastland Ln, Flanders Ln, Will Gossen Ln, and Phillips Rd. The Department of Health recommends that residents bring water to a rolling boil for one minute and allow to cool before using for cooking or drinking.

Waterworks District No. 5 of Wards 3 and 8 in Calcasieu Parish has issued a boil advisory, effective immediately, for Highway 397 (South of Lane Road) including Clearfield Ranch, Oak Grove, and Highland Hills subdivisions. The advisory was issued due to a leaking valve repair.

It is recommended that all residents in the affected area disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation by boiling water for one full minute in a clean container. The one-minute starts after the water has reached a rolling boil. The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled. The district will rescind this boil advisory once it’s given the all-clear from the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals’ Office of Public Health

March 8, 2026

Due to an equipment malfunction at the water distribution site, this caused the system to have no water/low water pressure. Because of this, the water supply to the Town’s service area is of questionable microbiological quality. Therefore, as a precaution, a BOIL ADVISORY is put into place immediately for all customers. This BOIL ADVISORY is to remain in effect until rescinded by the Town of Port Barre Water System. It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:

Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.)

Again, please be sure to disinfect your own water prior to consumption until you have been advised otherwise.

The Town of Port Barre Water System will rescind this Boil Advisory upon notification from the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals - Office of Public Health that additional water samples collected from our water supply system have shown our water to be safe.

Boil advisory for Area A & C only for Waterworks District 3 of St.Landry Parish due to electrical issuses at the pump.These streets include Hwy 743, Boudar, Emonet,Nezat,Ortego, Flossie, Courtableau, Bo Grand, Mouille,Juniors,Pappy Earl, Clayton, Matthew, Bill Lloyd, Murphy Gaudet,Quebedeaux&OG.

Prairie Ronde Water System, Inc., customers beginning at the Dubuisson Booster Station at 16907 Hwy 182 heading North to Hwy 106 are under a boil advisory due to an electrical malfunction.

March 2, 2026

The Prairie Ronde Water System announces that an advisory is in effect for customers beginning at 171 Frank Rd to the railroad track, due to a break in the main line.

The St. Mary Parish Water & Sewer Commission No. 5 (Four Corners, Sorrell, Ashton areas) has officially shut down the Four Corners Water Plant for renovations. We do not expect issues with providing our customers with safe, reliable drinking water during this time; however, due to the change in water supply, we will use chloramines to disinfect our water in addition to the chlorine that we currently use. Chloramines are formed when chlorine and ammonia are combined. This disinfectant is used to kill potentially harmful bacteria in the water. Like many communities, our water has been disinfected with chlorine for decades. Chlorination kills existing bacteria and guards against bacterial growth in the distribution system. However, when chlorine combines with natural organics in water, small amounts of disinfectant byproducts called trihalomethanes (THMs) are formed. While this is not a major concern for our particular system, other advantages are noted.

Use of chloramine will reduce the need for high disinfectant concentrations to be added at the Public Water

System’s two (2) groundwater well installations. This will mean less chlorine odor/ taste concerns for customers close to disinfectant injection points. Chloramine forms disinfectant residuals that are stable and long lasting. This means that the aesthetic and disinfectant quality of the water will be maintained for weeks instead of days. The U. S. Environment Protection Agency (EPA) lowered the standard from 100 parts per billion to 80 parts per billion, effective January 1, 2004, as the maximum level of THMs allowed in drinking water. The EPA recommends chloramines as a disinfectant and as a way to avoid THM formation.

Chloramines have been used safely in the US. And Canada for many years and the EPA recommend chloramines as a disinfectant. If we did not disinfect drinking water, disease-causing organisms such as typhoid and cholera could be carried in your drinking water. Chloraminated water is safe to drink, as it is for bathing, cooking and other uses we have for water every day. Some customers will have to prepare for this. Medical center and hospitals providing kidney dialysis, individuals and businesses maintaining fish tanks, film developers and some laboratories and businesses with processes affected by drinking water disinfection agents may need to change their pretreatment steps to remove chloramines.

It is ESSENTIAL that customers who are on a DIALYSIS MACHINE or who raise AQUATIC LIFE such as AQUARIUM FISH, should take necessary steps to REMOVE THE CHLORAMINES that are present in the water supply.

PRECAUTIONS:

1. Persons who use tap water containing chloramines for hemodialysis (artificial kidney machines) must ensure that the water is properly treated to avoid a potentially serious health problem methemoglobinemia). The types of controls available to users include carbon filtration and reverse osmosis or chemical reduction. Operators of licensed dialysis centers know that tap water must be treated before use in dialysis. Dialysis operators must be prepared for an anticipated chloramine concentration of 1 to 3 milligrams per liter. The maximum concentration allowed by law is 4 milligrams per liter. In addition, users of home dialysis systems which utilize tap water for dialysis purpose must ensure that the tap water is properly treated to remove chloramines prior to the use of such water for dialysis.

2. Chloramines can be deadly to fish. Since chloramine is more persistent that Free chlorine (which is also toxic to fish) treatment and aging of water to be used in an aquarium is more critical when chloramines is present. Suggested action for fish fanciers, breeders, or pet shop owners includes the use of activated carbon filters and or a sodium thiosulfate solution (widely available). Care needs to be taken to replace filter cartridges regularly.

If you need additional information, contact the Water & Sewer Commission No. 5 Office at 337-236-4299

February 27, 2026

United Water lifted their boil advisory for all Arnaudville customers. According to a representative, the water samples all came back clear, and maintenance on water tank no. 2 has been completed.

The previously issued Boil Water Advisory for the residences and business which are serviced by the St. Martin Parish Industrial Park Water System is hereby RESCINDED, effective immediately. This recission includes St. Martin Parish Waterworks District No. 4 (Catahoula).

February 25, 2026

The Town of Lake Arthur Water System Notice of Planned Emergency Water Outage for the Entire Town of Lake Arthur, LA 70549 for construction crews tying in new water lines to a 4-inch main and abandoning the old water lines on Monday, March 2, 2026, at 8:00 AM-Midday. A boil advisory will be in effect for the ENTIRE TOWN until further notice. Because of these problems, the water produced by our water supply system is of questionable microbiological quality Therefore, as a precaution, the Town of Lake Arthur Water System is issuing a BOIL ADVISORY effective at 8:00 a.m . on March 2, 2026. This BOIL ADVISORY is to remain in effect until rescinded by the Water System.

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:

Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one-minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.) Again, please be sure to disinfect your own water prior to consumption until you have been advised otherwise.

The Town of Lake Arthur Water System will rescind this Boil Advisory upon notification from the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals - Office of Public Health that additional water samples collected from our water supply system have shown our water to be safe.

Boil Advisory and Water Service Interruption for St. Martin Water Works District No. 4 - Catahoula

Required repairs were not completed at the St. Martin Parish Industrial Water Plant February 25, 2026. Repairs will resume on Thursday,

February 26, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. and are expected to last three hours. Water will be shut off for the duration of the repairs. This interruption will affect customers serviced by the St. Martin Water Works District No. 4 - Catahoula. Therefore, the St. Martin Parish Industrial Water Plant has issued a BOIL WATER ADVISORY, effective immediately. This BOIL WATER ADVISORY includes St. Martin Parish Waterworks District No 4. - Catahoula and will remain in effect until further notice

February 24, 2026

United Water issued a boil advisory for all Arnaudville customers due to maintenance on storage tank 1 and 2

Estherwood has lifted its boil water advisory.

Due to necessary repairs, the St. Martin Parish Industrial Water Plant System will shut off water beginning at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 25, 2026. Repairs are expected to take approximately 4 hours to complete. This interruption will affect customers serviced by the St. Martin Water Works District No. 4 - Catahoula . A BOIL WATER ADVISORY will be issued once the repairs are completed and will remain in effect until further notice. St. Martin Water District 4 announced on Tuesday that on Wednesday from noon to 4 pm, water will be shut off to Catahoula residents to make repairs. Once the water is restored, residents will be under a boil water advisory until further notice.

February 23, 2026

The boil advisory for Turkey Creek Water System has been lifted for Cemetery Rd. traveling North, including Glenmora, Turkey Creek Hwy., and all intersecting roads, including Clarks Landing and Johnsons Landing. Water is safe for consumption.

February 20, 2026

Point Blue/Chataignier Water System, Inc. announces: Due to loss of water pressure on the night of 02/19/26, a SYSTEMWIDE boil advisory is in effect, until further notice.

February 19, 2026

The Village of Estherwood is shutting off water for the entire system due to a line break. There is not time line at this time. Once the water is restored, all customers will be under a boil water advisory until further notice.

The City of Abbeville Water System has issued a citywide precautionary boil advisory effective immediately for all customers within the City of Abbeville water district. During a routine inspection of the St. Teresa water tower, a minor repair was identified. The tower has been isolated, and repairs are currently underway. Out of an abundance of caution, the City is issuing this advisory until the repair is complete and the system can be retested.

Residents and businesses are advised to boil water prior to consumption. Water should be brought to a rolling boil for one (1) full minute before using it for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or food preparation. The one-minute boil time begins after the water reaches a rolling boil. Allow water to cool before use.

The advisory will remain in effect until rescinded. The City will lift the advisory once water samples meet all Louisiana Department of Health requirements.

City crews are actively addressing the situation and will provide updates as they become available.

For additional information, residents may contact Abbeville City Hal

February 18, 2026

Town of Lake Arthur Water Department will turn off water and a boil advisory for only residents 300 & 400 block of Iowa and Marceaux Street, the section of 5th Street between Iowa and New Orleans Avenue and the section of New Orleans Ave. between 6th & 7th Street, which covers the 600 blocks of New Orleans in Town of Lake Arthur.

February 17, 2026

Turkey Creek Water System has issued a boil advisory for Cemetery Rd traveling North including Glenmora Turkey Creek Hwy and all intersecting roads including Clarks Landing and Johnsons Landing until further notice. Customers should boil their water for one full minute before consumption.

February 14, 2026

The Town of Lake Arthur Water System has experienced problems with our water supply system. Repairs to a 8 Inch Main Water Line Between 5th-8th Street.

Because of these problems, the water produced by our water supply system is of questionable microbiological quality

Therefore, as a precaution, the Town of Lake Arthur Water System is issuing a BOIL ADVISORY effective Tuesday, February 14, 2026 at 6:30 AM This BOIL ADVISORY is to remain in effect until rescinded by the Water System. The system will be down for three to four hours until repairs are completed. Please check social media, mobile app, and as always you may call, Town of Lake Arthur City Hall at 337-774-2211 for more information.

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:

Boil water for one minute in a clean container. The one-minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.)

Again, please be sure to disinfect your own water prior to consumption until you have been advised otherwise.

The Town of Lake Arthur Water System will rescind this Boil Advisory upon notification from the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals - Office of Public Health that additional water samples collected from our water supply system have shown our water to be safe.

Thank you for your cooperation in this matter.

February 12, 2026

Ville Platte boil order for the following residents: Timmcay Lane, 160 up to 271 Lithcote Road.

The City of Opelousas is pleased to announce that water service repairs on Heather Drive, which impacted the Park Vista area, have been

successfully completed. Water samples have been collected and tested, and the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) has officially cleared the results. As such, the Boil Water Advisory is now lifted and rescinded for all affected customers in the Park Vista area, including those along Heather Drive from Jake Drive to the Bridge. Residents and businesses may now resume normal use of their water for drinking, cooking, and all other purposes without the need to boil. We appreciate the patience and cooperation of our residents during this time and commend our public works and water department crews for their quick response. For any questions, please contact the Opelousas Water Department at (337) 948-2527.

February 11, 2026

The City of Opelousas would like to notify residents of a water service interruption due to a compromised water main along Heather Drive. The disruption affects residents from Jake Drive to the bridge, and the Park Vista area. Public Works crews are currently on-site to repair the damaged main. Water service in the affected area will remain unavailable until repairs are completed. The City is working diligently to restore service as quickly and safely as possible. We appreciate the patience and understanding of our residents as we address this issue. Updates will be provided on the City’s website and official social media channels as more information becomes available. For questions or concerns, please contact the Opelousas Water Department at (337) 948-2527.

February 10, 2026

New Iberia – Louisiana Water Company (LAWCO) in New Iberia, Louisiana is RESCINDING the Boil Water Advisory (BWA) for its customers on North Lewis and Parkview to Loreauville Road, North Lewis to Ashton Street, Ashton Street to Emile Verret Road, Ashton Street to Loreauville Road to Parkview, Ashton Street to Emile Verret Road, Loreauville Road to Parish Road 334, Calhoun Street to Copper Road, and Twenty Arpent Road to East St. Peter Street. Water samples were collected, tested and verified that the water is safe for consumption. We are pleased to report that our water system is back to normal operating pressures and operations. If you have any questions or need any additional information please go to our website at www.louisianawater.com or contact our LAWCO New Iberia customer service office at (337) 365-0002.

The local boil advisory is lifted for Soldier Rd. and N Riceland Rd in Mire. Our samples have cleared with LDH. No further action is necessary.

The Boil Water Advisory for the City of Jeanerette has been lifted.

February 9, 2026

The boil advisory issued for Turkey Creek Water System on January 29, 2026 has been lifted for St Landry Hwy starting at the intersection of Tatman Ln traveling west and ending at 7051 St Landry Hwy to include Copperhead Rd, Gummy Point Rd, Watershed Rd, BL Ferguson Rd, Allen Manuel Rd, Cherry St and Spirit Ln. Wate is safe for consumption.

Due to water line repairs, Mire Branch Water has issued a boil advisory for the following road/s in the Mire area: on Soldier Rd from addresses 41 to 518 and on N Riceland Rd from addresses 2006 to 2575. The Department of Health recommends that residents bring water to a rolling boil for one minute and allow to cool before using for cooking or drinking.

Due to low pressure in the area resulting from a broken main line, all LAWCO customers on North Lewis and Parkview to Loreauville Road, North Lewis to Ashton Street, Ashton Street to Emile Verret Road, Ashton Street to Loreauville Road to Parkview, Ashton Street to Emile Verret Road, Loreauville Road to Parish Road 334, Calhoun Street to Copper Road, and Twenty Arpent Road to East St. Peter Street are under a Precautionary Boil Water Advisory until further notice. For more information, call your local customer service office at (337) 365-0002 or visit louisianawater.com

LAWCO New Iberia – Boil Water Advisory

Due to low pressure in the area resulting from a broken main line, all LAWCO customers on North Lewis and Parkview to Loreauville Road, North Lewis to Ashton Street, Ashton Street to Emile Verret Road, Ashton Street to Loreauville Road to Parkview, Ashton Street to Emile Verret Road, Loreauville Road to Parish Road 334, Calhoun Street to Copper Road, and Twenty Arpent Road to East St. Peter Street are under a Precautionary Boil Water Advisory until further notice.

February 5, 2026

The City of Jeanerette is under a water boil advisory due to a break in a main water line. Residents are advised to stay tuned to local media and our website at jeanereette.com for updates on when the boil advisory will be lifted. Repair crews are working throughout the evening to repair the line.

The Village of Parks boil advisory had been lifted

February 4, 2026

The Mire Branch Water system issued the following: The local boil advisory is lifted for Mire Hwy, Tanner Rd, N Riceland, St Anthony Ln, Burton Sonnier Ln, Jean Mar Circle, and Pioneer Ln in Mire. Our samples have cleared with LDH. No further action is necessary.

The Lawtell Water District will be doing some flushing this morning in the following areas:

Patty and McClennan

181 Diane Drive

Highway 35 and Diane

2932 La. 752

La. 752 and Matte Lane

2485 La. 752

La. 752 and Nicole Lane

Residents may see some discolored water; if so just let the water run until it's clear.

Customers of Bayou Des Cannes Water System are no longer under a boil water advisory. It has been cleared.

The Town of Lake Arthur Water System Notice of Emergency Water Outage for residents only on a portion of 7th Street G.C. Chaney, Prospect and John Daniel Avenue of Lake Arthur, LA 70549 for construction crews tying in new water lines to a 4-inch main and abandoning the old water lines. A boil advisory will be in effect for the affected the ENTIRE TOWN until further notice. Because of these problems, the water produced by our water supply system is of questionable microbiological quality. Therefore, as a precaution, the Town of Lake Arthur Water System is issuing a BOIL ADVISORY effective at 9:00 a.m . on February 4. 2026. This BOIL ADVISORY is to remain in effect until rescinded by the Water System.

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:

Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.)

Again, please be sure to disinfect your own water prior to consumption until you have been advised otherwise.

The Town of Lake Arthur Water System will rescind this Boil Advisory upon notification from the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals - Office of Public Health that additional water samples collected from our water supply system have shown our water to be safe.

February 3, 2026

The boil advisory for Prairie Ronde Water System, Inc. , customers on Heidi B Rd, Bertrand Rd, Jess Bergeron Rd and Baggy's Camp Rd has been rescinded.

Due to water line repairs, Mire Branch Water has issued a boil advisory for the following road/s in the Mire area: on Mire Hwy from addresses 3035 to 5166, W side of Tanner Rd from addresses 1006 to 2021, W side of N Riceland from addresses 3098 to 3194, all of St Anthony Ln, Burton Sonnier Ln, Jean Mar Circle, and Pioneer Ln. The Department of Health recommends that residents bring water to a rolling boil for one minute and allow to cool before using for cooking or drinking.

January 31, 2026

Prairie Ronde Water System, Inc, has issued a boil advisory for all customers on the following roads, Heidi B Rd, Bertrand Rd, Jess Bergeron Rd and Baggys Camp Rd, due to a break in the main line.

January 29, 2026

Turkey Creek Water System is under a boil advisory effective January 29, 2026 until further notice. The system had a loss of pressure after a water main break.

January 27, 2026

Greenbriar Prairie Basse Water Corporation has issued a Boil Water Advisory for all residences served by the system, effective immediately. Due to issues affecting water quality and/or system operations, customers are advised to boil all water intended for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, and washing dishes. Water should be brought to a rolling boil for at least two (2) minutes before use. This advisory is being issued as a precautionary measure to protect public health. Customers may continue to use tap water for bathing and other non-consumptive purposes; however, care should be taken to avoid swallowing water. The advisory will remain in effect until water sampling confirms the system meets all regulatory standards and customers are notified that the advisory has been lifted. Greenbriar Prairie Basse Water Corporation is working diligently to resolve the issue as quickly as possible and will provide updates as they become available. For more information, residents may contact the office at (337) 662-6716.

January 25, 2026

Town of Basile water customers, please be advised that water will be turned off starting Sunday evening at 10:00 pm and the water will be turned back on at 6:00 am Monday morning. This process will be repeated for Monday evening and Tuesday morning. The weather conditions will be monitored for Tuesday evening and Wednesday before any decisions will be made about turning off the water. ALSO, all Town of Basile water customers will be under a SYSTEM-WIDE BOIL ADVISORY beginning Sunday evening at 10:00 pm, until further notice.

January 23, 2026

Village of Parks Water Dept. issued a boil water advisory due to small holes on the roof of the groundwater storage tank. Boil Advisory samples have been cleared by LHD and the advisory is now lifted in the city of Opelousas.

The City of Opelousas has lifted the Boil Water Advisory previously issued for all residential and commercial customers located north of

Creswell Lane. Water quality testing has confirmed that the water is safe for consumption and normal use. Residents and businesses may now resume using tap water for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, and washing dishes without the need to boil it.

January 21, 2026

The City of Opelousas has issued a Boil Water Advisory for all residential and commercial customers located north of Creswell Lane. This

advisory is effective immediately and will remain in place until further notice. Residents and businesses in the affected area are advised to boil all water used for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, and washing dishes until the advisory is officially lifted. Water should be brought to a rolling boil for at least one minute before use. The City is actively working to address the issue and will continue to monitor water quality. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available. For more information, residents are encouraged to contact the City of Opelousas Water Department at 337-948-2527 or visit our website at cityofopelousas.com.

January 15, 2026

Cecilia Water Corporation is under a Boil Advisory due to a water main break at 1002 School St. The advisory area starts at 2515 Cecilia Sr. High School Hwy., includes Widow Lane, Judge Dupre Rd., Potier Dr. ending at 1002 School St.

The Boil Advisory will be in effect until rescinded by the Cecilia Water Corporation.

January 10, 2026

The boil advisory affecting portions of Ville Platte has been lifted.

January 8, 2026

Portions of the city of Ville Platte is under a boil advisory until further notice.

Those affected are in the following areas: Northeast Railroad to Beauregard, East Long, Stagg Street, Owens Street, North Chataignier.

This is due to a break in the water main.

Jeff Davis Water Commission #1 in Thornwell has lifted its boil advisory.

East Side Water System in Ville Platte: Customers in the East Side Subdivision and on Crimson Lane will experience a temporary water outage for several hours while repairs are being made. Once service is restored, a boil advisory will be in effect.

Boil Advisory has been lifted for Lacassine

January 6, 2026

Lawtell Water District No. 1 is flushing hydrants today. Residents may see discolored water or experience low water pressure.

JEFF DAVIS WATER COMMISSION #1 LOCATED IN THORNWELL (JEFF DAVIS PARISH) WATER OUTAGE AND BOIL ADVISORY

DUE TO CREW REPLACING A 3” WATER VALVE IN THE LACASSINE AREA. THE FOLLOWING AREA WILL BE WITHOUT WATER UNTIL REPAIR IS COMPLETE. ONCE REPAIR IS COMPLETE AND WATER IS RESTORED THIS AREA WILL BE UNDER A BOIL ADVISORY UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE: COMMUNITY CENTER RD.,VAUSSINE RD., HWY. 90 EAST OF COMMUNITY RD., OILFIELD RD., I-10 SERVICE RD., PEYTON RD. AND HWY. 1131

December 31, 2025

The boil water advisory for the City of St Martinville has been rescinded.

December 30, 2025

The Town of Delcambre is under a boil water advisory.

The boil water advisory for Elton has been lifted.

There is a water outage for the entire town of Lake Arthur. An eight-inch main water break on Arthur Avenue caused the outage. The timeline for repairs is uncertain at this time. Once water is restored, a boil water advisory will be in effect until further notice.

December 23, 2025

The entire town of Elton is under a boil order, officials say. The advisory is necessary due to a broken main in the system, and covers the entire town. The boil advisory will be in effect until future notice.

To the citizens of Opelousas , Bellevue Street between Railroad Ave and Madella St will be closed temporarily for repairs to a ‘gas line’ and a water main leak. Several customers along this short stretch of this city street will be under a ‘Boil Advisory’ under further notice. Please avoid this area until the city administration informs all customers and the street has been cleared. The city will keep all customers (business/residential) abreast of the repairs and completion. Thank you for your patience.

December 20, 2025

The boil advisory for Area A for the Water Works District 3 in Port Barre has been lifted.

December 18, 2025

The boil order for Opelousas has been lifted.

December 17, 2025

The boil order for the Lewisburg Bellevue water system in St. Landry Parish has been lifted.

December 16, 2025

UPDATE: Please notify all parties affected by water/hydrant leak repair that a boil advisory will be in effect until further notice . City administration will keep each of you abreast when changes occur.

ORIGINAL RELEASE: The City of Opelousas advises residents and businesses that city work crews will be conducting repairs today at the intersection of South Street and Railroad Avenue to address a leaking fire hydrant and associated water line. As a result of these repairs, customers located south of the work area, including those along Railroad Avenue, Leonard Street, Market Street, portions of Jefferson Street, and South Cherry Street toward Park Avenue, may experience reduced or temporarily interrupted water pressure. The City is providing advance notice to minimize inconvenience and will continue to keep the public informed as work progresses. The City of Opelousas appreciates the patience and cooperation of affected customers while these essential repairs are completed.

December 14, 2025

The Lewisburg Bellevue Water System has issued a system-wide boil advisory due to a mechanical issue. That advisory is in effect until further notice.

December 12, 2025

The City of Jennings is notifying all residents and businesses of an immediate citywide water service shutdown due to a significant main water line leak. City utility crews have determined that the leak requires urgent emergency repair, and water must be turned off throughout the entire city to safely perform the necessary work. At this time, the length of the outage is unknown. Crews are actively assessing the full extent of the issue and will work continuously until water service can be safely restored. “The safety of our residents and the integrity of our water system are our highest priorities,” city officials stated. “We will provide updates to the community as soon as additional information becomes available.” Residents are encouraged to monitor the City of Jennings official Facebook page, local media outlets, and city communication channels for real-time updates.

The boil water advisory for Port Barre has been lifted.

December 11, 2025

St. Martinville city water system : The boil water advisory has been rescinded.

Town of Port Barre : Due to the installation of a flow meter at the water treatment facility on an 8" line, an isolated area of the Town of Port Barre’s water system is under a “boil advisory” until further notice. The advisory is for the following locations: From 16837 Highway 190 (Lawson Trucking) West to Ft. Hamilton Drive, Robert Bihm Lane and Highway 743 South. Because of this, the water supply to the above listed areas is of questionable microbiological quality. Therefore, as a precaution, a BOIL ADVISORY is put into place immediately for all customers at these locations. This BOIL ADVISORY is to remain in effect until rescinded by the Town of Port Barre Water System. It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means: Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.) Again, please be sure to disinfect your own water prior to consumption until you have been advised otherwise. The Town of Port Barre Water System will rescind this Boil Advisory upon notification from the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals - Office of Public Health that additional water samples collected from our water supply system have shown our water to be safe.

EVANGELINE PARISH — The Te Mamou Water District of Ville Platte is lifting the boil water advisory for customers in the By-The-Way subdivision for a break in their water main on Dec 8th. The Louisiana Department of Health has tested and cleared the collected water samples. This area includes the following: Colt Avenue, Stephanie Street, Monique Street, Candy Lane, Filly Avenue and Cheryl Street.

December 10, 2025

Due to water line repairs, the St. Martinville city water system is under a boil advisory until further notice. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Jeff Davis Water Commission #1 located in Thornwell announces a water outage and boil advisory. Water will be turned off between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. to make a leak repair at the intersection of La. 395 and First Avenue in Roanoke in Jeff Davis Parish. The following areas affected: west of La. 395 which includes First Avenue, Second Avenue, West First Street, West Second Avenue, West Third Street, West Fourth Street, West Fifth Street, West Sixth Street, West Seventh Street, West Eighth Street, West Ninth Street and Maple Street. Once repairs are complete, these areas will be under a boil advisory until further notice.

December 9, 2025

The boil advisory for Turkey Creek Water System has been lifted for intersection of Hwy 167 and Rollins Rd to include all of Rollins Rd, Kordish Ln, Harmony Rd., Settlement Rd. and Rainbow Dr. Water is safe for consumption.

The Te Mamou Water District of Ville Platte has issued a boil water advisory for customers in the By-The-Way subdivision after a main water line was broken on Monday December 8th 2025. This advisory includes the following: Colt Avenue, Stephanie Street, Monique Street, Candy Lane, Filly Avenue and Cheryl Street. Residents are asked if water is taken for consumption from the system to boil it in a clean container. It must remain at a rolling boil for at least one minute before it can be considered safe to use. The advisory will remain in place until water samples can be collected, tested, and cleared by the Louisiana Department of Health. The Te Mamou Water District will provide updates as quickly as information becomes available.

Lafayette Parish Waterworks customers who received the Boil Advisory due to the Hector Connoly line break on December 5, 2025, have had the advisory rescinded.

December 7, 2025

Lafayette Utilities System (LUS) has lifted the Boil Water Advisory for residents and businesses in the areas south of Cameron Street, west of Saint John Street, north of Saint Landry Street, and east of Brookside Drive.

Water samples collected by LUS under the guidance of the Louisiana Department of Health-Office of Public Health have been cleared.

After a boil advisory, customers should:

• Dispose of the next three batches of ice from ice makers

• Run empty dishwasher one time on the hottest or sanitize setting

• Unscrew faucet aerators, run water for 5 minutes then clean and reinstall the aerator

LUS Mission Statement: As a publicly owned utilities system, we provide high quality, competitively priced services that exceed our customers’ expectations and contribute to the Consolidated Government to support other community needs.

December 5, 2025

Lafayette Utilities System (LUS) has issued a Boil Water Advisory for residents and businesses in the areas south of Cameron Street, west of Saint John Street, north of Saint Landry Street, and east of Brookside Drive. Customers in the affected area need to vigorously boil their water for at least one (1) full minute prior to drinking, making ice, brushing their teeth, using it for food prep, or rinsing food. The one-minute starts after water has been brought to a rolling boil. To see if your home or business is in the affected area, please click here. To ensure water safety and quality, the advisory will remain in effect until water pressure is normalized and collected water samples are cleared by the Louisiana Department of Health-Office of Public Health.

Village of Turkey Creek Water System announces a boil order that has been issued after a water main cracked. Customers at the Intersection of Hwy 167 and Rollins Road to include all of Rollins Rd, Kordish Ln., Harmony Rd., Settlment Rd., and Rainbow Dr..

The LPWD North Water System reports problems with our water supply system due to a contractor damaging a waterline on Hector Connoly Road, which requires some customers to be under a boil order. This boil advisory is for customers east of the intersection of Sonnier Rd. and Hector Connoly Rd to the intersection of Hector Conolly Rd. and Beau Bassin Rd. and includes customers along Rue Armand Benard, Bergeron Loop, Alton Lane, and Stanley Rd. as well as those customers beginning at the corner of Hector Connoly Rd southward to Western Lane, Timberland Ridge Boulevard, and all of Smith-Reed Road including Silverado Hill, Jamaica St., Trinidad Circle, Guadeloupe Dr. and Aruba Dr as indicated on the map below.

Because of these problems, the water produced by our water supply system is of questionable microbiological quality. Therefore, as a precaution, the Water System is issuing a BOIL ADVISORY effective immediately. This BOIL ADVISORY is to remain in effect until rescinded by the Water System. It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means: Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.) Again, please be sure to disinfect your own water prior to consumption until you have been advised otherwise. The Water System will rescind this Boil Advisory upon notification from the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals - Office of Public Health that additional water samples collected from our water supply system have shown our water to be safe.

December 4, 2025

The Franklin Water System is issuing a BOIL ADVISORY effective immediately due to low water pressure as a result of line repairs.

This BOIL ADVISORY is to remain in effect until rescinded by the Franklin Water System. It is recommended that all consumers boil

their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks)...making ice... brushing teeth... or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means: Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. The Franklin Water System will rescind this Boil Notice upon notification from the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals - Office of Public Health that additional water samples collected from our water supply system have shown our water to be safe. The Franklin Water System is issuing a BOIL ADVISORY effective immediately due to low water pressure as a result of line repairs. This BOIL ADVISORY is to remain in effect until rescinded by the Franklin Water System.

Customers from the Grand Prairie water plant going Northwest towards Ville Platte on Hwy 363 may experience low water pressure for a while this morning due to a leak that needs to be repaired. This INCLUDES Zenon, Green Valley, and Peach Tree. You will also be under a boil advisory until further notice.

November 26, 2025

The Turkey Creek Water System boil order issued on November 25 has been lifted.

November 25, 2025

The Village of Turkey Creek Water System has issued a boil order for some customers due to a water main break at the intersection of Hwy 167 N and Mayo Rd. Officials say 715 meters are affected.

The affected addresses are: Johnson Landing, Clarks Landing, Onyx Rd. Glenmore Turkey Creek Hwy, Lakecove Rd, Country Ln, Albert Ln, Evan Ln. Royal St., Wiley Rd.. Pioneer Rd., Earl Deville Rd., Bennet Ln., Melissa Ln., Azalea Dr.. Snoddy Ln., Turkey Hollow Rd., Hill St., Pine St., Saddler Rd., Sommers St., Chapelle St., Sycamore St.. Hickory St., Magnolia St., Cedar Ln., Ardoin St., Crooked Creek Pwky, Red Lick Rd., Floyd C Rd., B G Rd., Morrow Ln., Two Crow Ln.. Spill Way Ln., Hugh Mac Rd., Friendship Loop, Jewell Ln., Charlie Jones Rd., Forestry Dr., Hogan Rd., Elmus D Rd., Giant Rd., Phillip C Rd., Junction Rd., Wilson Campbell Rd., Homestead Ln., Newman Ln., Addison Johnson Cemetery Rd.. American St., Music Ln., Mayo Rd.

The boil water advisory for all Carencro customers has been lifted.

The boil advisory for Waterworks District No. 5 of Wards 3 and 8 in Calcasieu Parish has been lifted, effective immediately, for the Clearfield Ranch Subdivision, Oak Grove Subdivision, and Highland Hills Subdivision. The district has received the all-clear from the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals’ Office of Public Health. The advisory was issued Nov. 22 due to a water main break. Call 337-721-3754 with questions.

November 21, 2025

The boil advisory that was previously issued by Bayou Teche Water Works for Cemetery Hwy. from Hwy 92 to Belle Terre and all adjoining roads in this area, has been rescinded. There is no longer a boil advisory in effect.

The two isolated boil advisories for the Town of Port Barre have been lifted.

November 20, 2025

The City of Opelousas is announcing that the previously issued boil advisory has been officially rescinded. The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) has completed all required testing and has confirmed that all water samples meet safe drinking water standards. With this confirmation, the City’s water system is cleared for normal use.

The boil advisory for Ward Four Water District has been lifted as of 6:00 am on Thursday, November 20th, for all residents on Cypress Creek Road to Bull Run Road north of Leman Road.

The City of Scott Water Department has completed installing the piping needed to repair a water main leak in the municipal water distribution system. Water tested by the Louisiana Department of Health - Office of Public Health is negative for coliform bacteria. Therefore, the boil advisory issued as a precautionary measure is now rescinded. The water is again safe for consumption

November 19, 2025

Mossville Waterworks District No. 2 of Ward 4 has lifted its boil advisory, effective immediately. The district has received the all-clear from the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals’ Office of Public Health. The advisory was issued Nov. 19 due to City of Westlake issuing a citywide boil advisory. Call 337-721-3754 with questions.

Water Works District No. 3 of St. Landry Parish Area A (Route 01) which includes Highway 743, Toulouse Road, Boudar, Emonet, Nezat, Ortego Lane, Flossie Lane and West Teche has restored pressure within the water supply system above to the minimum required level established by the Louisiana Administrative CodeSanitary Code. Water samples collected by the Louisiana Department of Health & Hospitals-Office of Public Health has been negative for coliform bacteria. Therefore, the boil advisory released to the above route affected as a precautionary measure is now lifted. The water is again safe for consumption.

Bayou Teche Water Works is issuing a boil advisory for Cemetery Hwy. from Hwy 92 to Belle Terre and all adjoining roads in this area, due to a water leak. This boil advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

Boil Advisory Issued for Hickory Ridge and Royal Gardens Subdivisions - The City of Opelousas is issuing an immediate Boil Advisory for residents in the Hickory Ridge and Royal Gardens subdivisions. City officials are notifying residents that crews from the Opelousas Water & Distribution Department, in coordination with SLEMCO service crews, will be conducting repair work today, November 19, 2025, along Hwy 182 at Rue Christina. This work is necessary to address ongoing water and electrical issues affecting the surrounding area. At this time, water service interruptions — including low pressure or complete loss of water — have already occurred within both subdivisions. As a result, a Boil Advisory is now in effect for all customers in the affected areas. Residents are urged to boil water for at least one full minute before consumption, including for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, or preparing food, until further notice. The City of Opelousas appreciates the public’s patience and understanding as crews work to resolve these issues as quickly and safely as possible.

November 18, 2025

This message is for the areas of the Hickory Ridge and Royal Gardens Subdivisions in the City of Opelousas . We are informing the customers in these subdivisions that the Opelousas Water & Distribution crew along with Slemco Service Crews will be working tomorrow (11/19/2025) along Hwy 182 at Rue Christina to address water and electrical issues in the area. Water interruption (little pressure or no water) will occur in each of these subdivisions. We thank you for your patience and understanding.

The City of Scott Water Department has identified a water main leak within the municipal water distribution system. To complete the necessary repair work, crews will be installing a temporary bypass on the affected water main. As a result, the City is issuing a Boil Advisory effective immediately for the areas listed below. This advisory is a precautionary measure due to the possibility that water quality may be compromised during the repair process. The advisory will remain in effect until it is officially rescinded by the City of Scott Water System.

Affected Subdivisions:

. Emerald Gardens

. Emerald Lake

. Harvest Creek

. Oregon Trail

. The Pines

. West Winds Park

Affected Streets

. Angler Drive

. Blazer Drive

. Fremont Drive

. Henning Road

. Landry Road (3612-3721)

. Le Violon Road (301-720)

. Tammy Drive

Boil Advisory Instructions: Residents in the areas listed must boil all water intended for consumption, including water used for: drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, preparing food, rinsing food

To disinfect water, bring it to a rolling boil for one (1) full minute. The one-minute timer begins once the water reaches a rolling boil. Let the water cool before using. A slight "flat taste is normal after boiling and may be improved by shaking the water in a clean container, pouring it from one clean container to another, or adding a very small pinch of salt per quart. The City will notify residents as soon as the Boil Advisory has been lifted and water has been confirmed safe for consumption. For more information, please contact the City of Scott Water Department.

Due to the City of Westlake issuing a citywide boil advisory, Mossville Waterworks District No. 2 of Ward 4 has also issued a boil advisory, effective immediately. The advisory is due to a water main break. It is recommended that all residents in the affected area disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation by boiling water for one full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled. The district will rescind this boil advisory once it’s given the all-clear from the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals’ Office of Public Health.

November 17, 2025

Ward Four Water District has issued a boil advisory on Monday, November 17th at 9:00 am for all residents on Cypress Creek Road to Bull Run Road north of Leman Road. Customers are advised to bring the water to a rolling boil for one full minute before consumption until further notice.

Water Works District No. 3 in Port Barre announces that a boil advisory has been placed for Area A customers only due to the water being shut off to repair a pipe.

Due to the replacement of a broken clamp on the main 8" line, an isolated area of the Town of Port Barre ’s water system is under a “boil advisory” until further notice. The advisory is for the following locations: From 16837 Highway 190 (Lawson Trucking) West to Ft. Hamilton Drive, Robert Bihm Lane and Highway 743 South. Because of this, the water supply to the above listed areas is of questionable microbiological quality. Therefore, as a precaution, a BOIL ADVISORY is put into place immediately for all customers at these locations. This BOIL ADVISORY is to remain in effect until rescinded by the Town of Port Barre Water System. It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means: Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.) Again, please be sure to disinfect your own water prior to consumption until you have been advised otherwise. The Town of Port Barre Water System will rescind this Boil Advisory upon notification from the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals - Office of Public Health that additional water samples collected from our water supply system have shown our water to be safe.

November 15, 2025

Prairie Ronde Water System, Inc., has issued a system wide boil advisory due to a malfunction at the tower.

November 14, 2025

Due to the replacement of a broken fire hydrant, an isolated area of the Town of Port Barre ’s water system is under a “boil advisory” until further notice. The advisory is for the following locations: Bayou Drive up to Hwy 741, Dupville Loop, Railroad, Lee, North Albert, Boggs, Ellis, Shackleford, Third, and Camellia Streets, and the North portion of VFW Street. Because of this, the water supply to the above listed areas is of questionable microbiological quality. Therefore, as a precaution, a BOIL ADVISORY is put into place immediately for all customers at these locations. This BOIL ADVISORY is to remain in effect until rescinded by the Town of Port Barre Water System. It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:

Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.)

Again, please be sure to disinfect your own water prior to consumption until you have been advised otherwise.

The Town of Port Barre Water System will rescind this Boil Advisory upon notification from the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals - Office of Public Health that additional water samples collected from our water supply system have shown our water to be safe.

City of Opelousas : Boil Advisory for the Park Vista area has been lifted and rescinded. Samples have been tested by LDH and cleared. The boil advisory issued to customers along North Cane Street also has been cleared and rescinded.

This notice is to advise that the boil advisory that was issued by St. Mary Parish Water & Sewer Commission #4 for the Town of Baldwin issued on Wednesday, November 12, 2025 has been rescinded and the water is now approved for public consumption as per DHH Officials.

November 12, 2025

The St. Mary Parish Water & Sewer Commission #4 in Charenton, LA has experienced problems with our water supply system due to a broken water main in the Town of Baldwin. Therefore, as a precaution, the St. Mary Parish Water & Sewer Commission #4 is issuing a BOIL ADVISORY effective immediately for the following areas: Town of Baldwin.

This BOIL ADVISORY is to remain in effect until rescinded by the St. Mary Parish Water & Sewer Commission #4. It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, rinsing of food or using it for food preparation by following the procedure below:

Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.)

Again, please be sure to disinfect your own water prior to consumption until you have been advised otherwise.

The St. Mary Parish Water & Sewer Commission #4 will rescind this Boil Advisory upon notification from the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals – Office of Public Health that additional water samples collected from our water supply system have shown our water to be safe.

November 10, 2025

Waterworks District No. 2 of Ward 4 (Mossville) has issued a boil advisory – effective immediately – due to a water main break. This advisory affects customers on Isabella and Magdalena streets. It is recommended that all residents in the affected area disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation by boiling water for one full minute in a clean container. The one-minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. The water’s flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled. The water district will rescind this boil advisory once it’s given the all-clear from the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals’ Office of Public Health.

Main water leak in Park Vista area on Jasmine. Crews are on site. There is little to no water at this time. Once water is restored, there will be a boil water advisory for the area until further notice.

Lafayette Utilities System (LUS) has lifted the Boil Water Advisory for residents and businesses in the areas north of E. Willow Street, south of Gloria Switch Road, west of Saw Mill Road, and east of NE Evangeline Thruway. Water samples collected by LUS under the guidance of the Louisiana Department of Health-Office of Public Health have been cleared.

After a boil advisory, customers should:

• Dispose of the next three batches of ice from ice makers

• Run empty dishwasher one time on the hottest or sanitize setting

• Unscrew faucet aerators, run water for 5 minutes then clean and reinstall the aerator

November 7, 2025

LAFAYETTE, LA– Lafayette Utilities System (LUS) has issued a Boil Water Advisory for residents and businesses in the areas north of E. Willow Street, south of Gloria Switch Road, west of Saw Mill Road, and east of NE Evangeline Thruway. They say more than 4,500 customers are affected by the boil order, which is in place until further notice. You can find out if your address is affected by clicking here.

November 6, 2025

The boil order issued in Sunset has been lifted.

November 5, 2025

The Town of Basile announces that the boil advisory has been lifted for these residents: East end of Miguel Road, the East end of Bearcat Road, Path Lane and all of Alfa Romeo.

Point Blue/Chataignier Water System , Inc. announces that the boil advisories that were issued on 10-27 & 10-28 have been lifted as of today 11/05/2025.

November 4, 2025

Egan Water announced that the Egan Northside is under a boil order after a main line break.

November 3, 2025

From the Town of Basile : A water leak on Path Lane has been located. Our crew is on site to make the repairs. Water will be shut off to make the repairs. Residents living along the East end of Miguel Road, the East end of Bearcat Road, Path Lane and all of Alfa Romeo will be out of water until the leak is repaired. These same residents will also be under a boil advisory until samples clear.

October 31, 2025

Louisiana Water Company (LAWCO) in New Iberia, Louisiana is RESCINDING the Boil Water Advisory (BWA) for its customers on Freetown Rd., Coteau Rd., and in New Horizon Mobile Home Park. Water samples were collected, tested and verified that the water is safe for consumption. We are pleased to report that our water system is back to normal operating pressures and operations. If you have any questions or need any additional information please go to our website at www.louisianawater.com or contact our LAWCO New Iberia customer service office at (337) 365-0002

October 30, 2025

The boil advisory has been lifted for Town of Basile residents living on Hoychick Lane, Bearcat Rd, Fiddle Rd, Pedro Lane, La Lousiane Road, Dance Drive and Hebert Subdivision.

October 29, 2025

The Point Blue/Chataignier Water System, Inc. is under a system wide boil advisory as of 10-28-25 due to a power outage from last night’s severe weather, until further notice.

The East Side Water System announced customers from Jaco Rd. to the parish line on Belaire Cove Rd. will be without water for a few hours to repair a line. Once water is restored, those areas will be under a boil advisory until further notice.

Due to low pressure in the area resulting from a broken main line, all LAWCO customers on Freetown Rd., Coteau Rd., and in New Horizon Mobile Home Park are under a Precautionary Boil Water Advisory until further notice. For more information, call your local customer service office at (337) 365-0002 or visit louisianawater.com.

October 28, 2025

The boil advisory for Area B for Waterworks District NO. 3 of St.Landry Parish has been lifted.

October 27, 2025

Here's an update from the Town of Basile : There will be a water outage this morning for residents living on Hoychick Lane, Bearcat Rd, Fiddle Rd, Pedro Lane, La Lousiane Road, Dance Drive and Hebert Subdivision, to repair a water valve on the main line. There will be a crew on site to make the repairs.All residents living along the roads and subdivision listed above will be under a boil advisory until water samples have been cleared.

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This is an announcement from Town of Basile : There will be a water outage this morning for residents living on Bearcat Rd, Fiddle Rd, Pedro Lane and La Lousiane Road to repair a water valve on the main line. There will be a crew on site to make the repairs. All residents living along the roads listed above will be under a boil advisory until water samples have been cleared. This post will be updated as things progress, and the repair is complete

The boil advisory for part of Port Barre has been lifted.

October 23, 2025

The boil advisory for Area A & C of Waterworks District No.3 of St.Landry Parish has been lifted. These streets include Highway 743, Toulouse Rd, Boudar, Emonet, Nezat, Ortego Lane, West Teche, Courtableau, BO Grande, Mouille, and juniors, Pappy Earl, Clayton, Matthew, Bill Lloyd, Murphy Gaudet, Quebedeaux and OG Track. Area B is still under effect until further notice.

October 22, 2025

Please announce that the boil advisories for Mire Branch Water have been lifted. All samples have been cleared by LDH and no further action is necessary

The Town of Basile : All residents living along Bearcat Road and Fiddle Road will be out of water until a leak on the main line can be repaired. These same residents will also be under a boil advisory until water samples have cleared. We do apologize for the inconvenience, but the crew is on site to make the repair now.

October 20, 2025

There are two boil orders today for the Mire Branch Water Corporation:

Mire Branch Water Corporation had to shut off the water for the following road/s in the Scott area to perform a line repair. On Soldier Rd east of Mire Hwy, Romona Dr, N Richfield Rd, Norman Venable Ln, Keike Ln, Yearling Rd, and Alliance Rd

As a precaution, LDH recommends that we notify you of a localized boil advisory until we have cleared samples after the repair. This advisory only applies to the affected roads. Customers should bring water to a rolling boil for one minute and allow to cool before using for drinking or cooking. We will notify you once our samples have been cleared by LDH. If you have any questions, you can contact us at 337-873-3823 or email support@mbwater.net

Mire Branch Water Corporation had to shut off the water for the following road/s in the Scott area to perform a line repair: On Willow Cove Rd from addresses 1010 to 1195; Virginia Rd, Estella Ln, and Alamo Ln. As a precaution, LDH recommends that we notify you of a localized boil advisory until we have cleared samples after the repair. This advisory only applies to the affected roads. Customers should bring water to a rolling boil for one minute and allow to cool before using for drinking or cooking. We will notify you once our samples have been cleared by LDH

A boil order has been issued for three areas of Waterworks District No.3 of St. Landry Parish. The boil advisory is in effect due to low chlorine residuals.

These are Area A-C, which includes these streets listed below:

Area A (01) includes Highway 743,Toulouse Road,Boudar,Emonet,Nezat Road,Ortego Lane, Flossie Lane and West Teche Lane.

Area B (02) includes Alex Stoute, John Addie,Saquette,Paul Beniot,Pile Ridge Road,Mound Hope, Cajun, Spike,Lalu,Silver Rose, Gentry Drive,Rayne Road, Highway 359,Highway 103 & Will Landry Road.

Area C (03) includes Courtableau, Bo Grand, Mouille,Juniors, Pappy Earl, Clayton, Matthew,Bill Lloyd Lane,Murphy Gaudet, Quebedeaux & O G Track Road.

This doesn't include Area D.

The Town of Port Barre is under a boil water advisory until further notice. It was caused by an electrical outage at the facility.

October 16, 2025

The boil advisory for the Turkey Creek Water System has been lifted for Hwy 106 at the intersection of Hwy 115, traveling east to include Baldridge Rd, Black Lake Rd, Cocodrie St., Pacific St, Pecan St, Wall St, Shotgun St, Andrus Ln Oliver Ln, Lutz Loop, and ending at 1024 Hwy 106. The water is safe for consumption.

The boil advisory on Aubrey Ozenne in St Martinville has been rescinded.

October 15, 2025

The Turkey Creek Water System issued a boil order for some customers after a contractor hit a water main on Tuesday, October 14. About 50 addresses are affected, starting on La. 106 at its intersection with La. 115 traveling east to include Baldridge Rd, Black Lake Rd, Cocodrie St, Pacific St, Pecan St, Wall St, Shotgun St, Andrus Ln, Oliver Ln, Lutz Loop, and ending at 1024 Hwy 106.

A boil water advisory has been issued by Lawtell Water District #1. The advisory is due to a busted water line. The following areas are under advisory until further notice: Brenda Ln., Hwy. 190 East (North and South), Eve Street, Genuss Road, Lawtell Elem. Rd., and School Road (North and South).

October 14, 2025

City of St Martinville Water Department will be shutting down the water on Aubrey Ozenne Rd tonight between 9-10 PM. Afterwards, Aubrey Ozenne will be under a boil advisory until samples clear. We apologize for the inconvenience

From East Side Water System: Sections of Tate Cove Rd and Cabot Rd will be without water for a few hours to repair a line. Once water is restored, you will be under a boil advisory until further notice. Sorry for the inconvenience.

The Boil Water Advisory has been lifted for Plaisance Water System

October 13, 2025

According to the City's Facebook page, Jennings has experienced a water main break near N. State Street and Shankland Avenue. All operations were temporarily shut down on Monday so repairs could be made. A boil order is now in effect until further notice.

October 9, 2025

A water main at the Plaisance Water System plant has broken, and contractors are on site as of Thursday fixing the problem. Officials say the leak was detected on Wednesday, October 8, but water was turned back on so customers could have water overnight. In the morning, contractors resumed work on the break, and that work was still underway around Noon on October 9. Officials say they expect to have the repairs complete and water service restored sometime on Thursday, October 9. After the water comes back on, all customers will be under a boil order until further notice.

October 8, 2025

All Plaisance Water System customers will be under a boil water advisory until further notice.

October 7, 2025

The boil advisory for the town of Gueydan has been lifted

October 6, 2025

South Rayne Water Corporatio n is under a boil advisory until further notice.

October 3, 2025

Village of Turkey Creek Water System 's boil advisory issued on October 1, 2025 for all residents starting at the intersection of Hwy 106 and Spillway Rd traveling East stopping at 1024 Hwy 106 to include Hwy 115 up to Bayou Touraeau Rd, Cocodrie St. Baldridge Rd, Black Lake Rd, Pacific St, Pecan St, Wall St, Shotgun St, Andrus Ln, Oliver Ln and Lutz Loop has been lifted. The water is safe for consumption.

October 2, 2025

To all Point Blue/Chataignier Water System, Inc. customers. The boil advisory, that was issued for Rider Rd. has been lifted as of Thursday October 2, 2025, and your water is now safe to consume.

The Village of Turkey Creek Water System has issued a boil order after a third party bored into a water main on Shotgun Street. The affected area starts at the intersection of Hwy 106 and Spillway Rd traveling East stopping at 1024 Hwy 106 to include Hwy 115 up to Bayou Touraeau Rd, Cocodrie St, Baldridge Rd, Black Lake Rd, Paciffic St, Pecan St, Wall St, Shotgun St, Andrus Ln, Oliver Ln, and Lutz Loop. _

October 1, 2025

The boil water advisory for Aubrey Ozenne Road in St. Martinville has been rescinded. We appreciate your patience.

September 27, 2025

The city of Lawtell is under a boil advisory until further notice.

September 26, 2025

The Town of Gueydan will be turning off the water this afternoon due to a main line repair job. A BOIL ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR RESIDENTS WHO ARE ON THE TOWN OF GUEYDAN WATER SYSTEM and will advise as soon as DHH has cleared all samples.



The boil advisory for Prairie Ronde Water System, Inc ., customers on Grand Prairie Hwy heading North to the Dubuisson Booster Station has been rescinded.



., customers on Grand Prairie Hwy heading North to the Dubuisson Booster Station has been rescinded. The Village of Turkey Creek Water System 's boil advisory, issued on the 25th, has been lifted.



's boil advisory, issued on the 25th, has been lifted. Point Blue/Chataignier Water System, Inc .: Due to a break on a four-inch main line on Rider Rd., water will be shut off for repairs. This may take up to hours. Once the water is restored, a boil advisory will be in effect until further notice. Affected areas of the boil advisory start at the water company's office, located at 2268 Chataignier Rd. going north to 1093 Chataignier Rd.



.: Due to a break on a four-inch main line on Rider Rd., water will be shut off for repairs. This may take up to hours. Once the water is restored, a boil advisory will be in effect until further notice. Affected areas of the boil advisory start at the water company's office, located at 2268 Chataignier Rd. going north to 1093 Chataignier Rd. Iberia Parish Waterworks District No. 3 (Coteau) experienced a major electrical surge that caused service pumps to malfunction earlier in the week and issued a boil water due to the issue. The boil water has been rescinded, and authorities say it is safe to drink.

September 25, 2025

The Village of Turkey Creek Water System has issued a boil advisory after a main water line on Dossman Lake Road had to be replaced. Affected residences are on Dossman Lake Road, Choctaw Lane, Cherokee Drive, Apache Road and Chippewa Road.

September 24, 2025

Prairie Ronde Water System, Inc., has issued a boil advisory for all customers on the Grand Prairie Hwy heading North to the Dubuisson Booster station at 16918 Hwy 182, due to a main line break.

The Boil Advisory has been rescinded for St. Landry Parish Waterworks District No. 2 (Rural)

September 23, 2025

Iberia Parish Waterworks District No. 3 (Coteau) experienced a major electrical surge that caused service pumps to malfunction. This has resulted in a loss of water pressure in the system.As a precaution, a Boil Water Advisory is now in effect for all customers until further notice. Please boil water for at least one full minute before using it for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, or preparing food. We are working diligently to restore full service and will notify the public once the advisory has been rescinded. Thank you for your patience and cooperation.

September 22, 2025

The City of Opelousas is notifying all City Water customers located south of Creswell Lane that a Boil Advisory has been issued and will remain in effect until further notice. During this time, residents and businesses are advised to boil water for at least one (1) minute before consuming it, using it for cooking, brushing teeth, or preparing food. This advisory is being issued for maintenance work to be performed. City officials will provide updates as soon as the advisory is lifted. We appreciate the cooperation of our customers as we work to maintain safe and reliable water service.

St. Landry Parish Waterworks District No. 2 Rural is issuing a Boil Advisory for customers on Highway 754, starting at the intersection of Chretien Point Road to Bearb Road. Roads included in this advisory are: Tori Logan Lane, Mercy Cove, Johnson Road, Hypolite Miller Road, Smitty Road, Dargin Road, Mills Road and Rodney Road. This advisory is being issued because contractors will be repairing a water main leak on Highway 754.

Because of these problems, the water produced by our water supply system is of questionable microbiological quality. Therefore, as a precaution, the St. Landry Parish Waterworks District No. 2 (Rural) Water System is issuing a BOIL ADVISORY effective immediately. This BOIL ADVISORY is to remain in effect until rescinded by the St. Landry Parish Waterworks District No. 2 (Rural) Water System. It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:

Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.)

Water Samples will taken Tuesday, September 23, 2025 and dropped off to the Louisiana Department of Health & Hospitals. The St. Landry Parish Waterworks District No. 2 (Rural) Water System will rescind this Boil Advisory upon notification from the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals Office of Public Health.

September 19, 2025

JEFF DAVIS WATER COMMISSION #1 (JEFF DAVIS PARISH) LOCATED IN THORNWELL HAS LIFTED THE BOIL ADVISORY ISSUED ON 9-17-2025 FOR THE FOLLOWING AREA IN ROANOKE: E. SECOND ST., E. THIRD ST., E. FOURTH ST., HWY. 90 EAST OF E. SECOND ST. GOING EAST TO FARM SUPPLY RD.

September 17, 2025

Jeff Davis Water Commission #1 in Thornwell issued a boil advisory due to a four-inch water main repair at the intersection of Highway 90 and Chris Road. The advisory affects the following areas: East Second Street, East Third Street, East Fourth Street and Highway 90 east of East Second Street, going east to Farm Supply Road.

The boil advisory for Prairie Ronde Water System, Inc., customers at 14936 Hwy 182 to 16918 Hwy 182 and all intersecting streets has been rescinded.

August 29, 2025

The boil advisory for Louisiana Water Company in New Iberia for customers west of 3212, including the Acadiana Regional Airport area, New Horizon Mobile Home Park, Freetown Road and Broken Arrow Road has been lifted.

August 29, 2025

The boil advisory for Estherwood has been lifted.

August 27, 2025

Jeff Davis Water Commission #1 in Thornwell has lifted boil advisory for the following areas in Hayes: Willie Rd., Wilson Rd., Crochet Rd. Joe Primeaux Rd.,all of West side of Hwy. 101, portions of Hwy. 14 East and West .

August 26, 2025

Boil advisories issued on August 20, 2025 and August 21, 2025 for Turkey Creek Water System has been lifted. Water samples are clear and is safe for consumption. As of August 26, 2025 there is no active boil advisories.

August 25, 2025

Due to Water Line repair in Hayes, Jeff Davis Water Commission #1 in Thornwell has issued a boil advisory for the following areas in Hayes: Willie Rd., Wilson Rd., Crochet Rd. Joe Primeaux Rd.,all of West side of Hwy. 101, portions of Hwy. 14 East and West .

August 21, 2025

Turkey Creek Water System has issued a boil advisory for all residents on Cedar Ln from Fire Department to Cemetery Rd, Earl Deville Rd Glenmora/Turkey Creek Hwy, all of Lake Cove, Johnson's Landing and Clark's Landing due to boring contractor hitting a main waterline. Customers are advised to boil their water as a precautionary measure for one full minute before consumption until further notice.

August 20, 2025

From St. Martinville : On Friday, August 22, 2025, the city will begin operating from the Vivier Street water tower exclusively. This will continue for 4 months while the Denbas Street tower rehab project is completed. Pressure will be affected due to the height difference in the towers.

Turkey Creek Water System has issued a boil advisory for all residents West of the intersection of Hwy 167 and Hwy 106 and all intersecting roads to Hwy 13 due to a contractor setting poles hitting one of the main waterlines. Customers are advised to boil their water as precautionary measure for one full minute before consumption.

August 18, 2025

Due to a water line break and repair in Bell City, Jeff Davis Water Commission #1 in Thornwell has issued a boil advisory for the following areas in Bell City: HWY. 14 E., HOFFPAUIR RD., N. RAILROAD ST., B ST., C ST., D ST., 2ND ST., 3RD ST., 4TH ST.

August 15, 2025

The Town of Melville is under a boil water order until further notice.

August 15, 2025

The City of Jeanerette Water Treatment Plant announces that the boil water advisory lifted – samples clear

August 13, 2025

The City of Jeanerette Water Treatment Plant is doing some minor repairs that will require a temporary city-wide boil order. A notice will be issued when the order is lifted.

August 11, 2025

A two-inch line in the Village of Estherwood has broken, and crews are repairing it. A boil order is now in effect until further notice.

August 6, 2025

Bullard Street Closure and Water Service Impact: The City of Opelousas has closed Bullard Street between Vine Street and Landry Street to address emergency repairs caused by a blown main water line. This issue may cause temporary water service interruptions for customers in the immediate area and along Bullard Street. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) has been notified, and a police unit is on site to assist with traffic control. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes until repairs are completed. The City of Opelousas appreciates the public’s patience and cooperation while crews work to restore services and reopen the roadway safely.

August 1, 2025

A boil advisory has been issued for all of Evangeline Parish Water DIstrict No. 1 residents due to a water main break in the water system. Please boil your water for 1 whole minute before consumption until further notice.

July 31, 2025

Turkey Creek Water System 's boil advisory issued on July 24, 2025 for all residents on Cedar Ridge Rd, Leonce Ln, and Megan Ln due to a water main break has been lifted. The water is safe for consumption.

July 29, 2025

The boil advisory for City of St Martinville has been rescinded.

July 27, 2025

The entire city of St. Martinville is under a boil water advisory after utility crews had to turn the water off to the entire system to make repairs to a fire hydrant. The entire system is under a boil advisory until further notice.

July 24, 2025

East Side Water System : Customers along Hwy 748 and Hwy 167, extending all the way to the end of the system in Grand Prairie, will be under a boil advisory until further notice. We sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding during this time.

Turkey Creek Water System has issued a boil advisory for all residents on Cedar Ridge Rd, Leonce Ln, and Megan Ln due to a water main break. As a precautionary measure customers should boil their water for 1 full minute before consumption until further notice.

July 23, 2025

The Town of Welsh Boil Advisory has been lifted.

East Side Water System in Ville Platte: Attention: There will be low water pressure at the intersection of Gabrielle road and Lithcote road including all adjacent roads going South and Southwest. A boil advisory has been issued for customers located in these areas.

July 22, 2025

The Town of Welsh Water System has experienced problems with our water system. An 8” water line had to be repaired. Because of this event, the water produced by our water supply system is of questionable microbiological quality. Therefore, as a precaution, the Town of Welsh Water System is issuing a BOIL ADVISORY effective immediately. This BOIL ADVISORY is to remain in effect until rescinded by the Water System. It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means: Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one-minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.) Again, please be sure to disinfect your own water prior to consumption until you have been advised otherwise. The Town of Welsh Water System will rescind this BOIL ADVISORY upon notification from the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals – Office of Public Health that additional water samples collected from our water supply system have shown our water to be safe.

July 15, 2025

Town of Basile : Please announce that the boil advisory has been lifted for those residents who live West on Bearcat Road, from the corner of Bearcat Road and Alfa Romeo Road to the gully south of Fournerat Farms.

July 14, 2025

From the Town of Basile : The boring company has struck the main line on Bearcat Road. Residents who live west on Bearcat Road, from the corner of Bearcat Road and Alfa Romeo Road to the gully south of Fournerat Farms will be out of water until the line can be repaired. These residents will also be under a boil advisory until water samples clear. We will update this post accordingly.

July 10, 2025

Please announce for the Town of Basile : The boil advisory for all residents living on Log Cabin Road has been cleared and lifted.

Boil Advisory Lifted for District No. 5 of Wards 3 and 8 – Calcasieu Waterworks District No. 5 of Wards 3 and 8 has lifted its boil advisory, effective immediately, for Goodman Road north of Opelousas Street, Pine Shadows, Lake Fairway, Lake Caroline, Princess Anne, Queen Carter, Jumping Jack, Roberts Roost, Gordon Wood, and Presley Park. The district has received the all-clear from the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals’ Office of Public Health. The advisory, issued July 8, was due to a water main break.

East Side Water System : Attention Customers: Water service will be temporarily interrupted for the next few hours from Francis Road to the end of the system going southeast on Hwy 363 & Hwy 103. This will include all adjacent roads. Once water is restored, these areas will be under a boil advisory until further notice. Sorry for the inconvenience.

The City of Opelousas has officially lifted the boil water advisory that was issued on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, for the following areas:

McCarthy Lane

Peaks Apartments

Crestview Apartments

St. Landry Crossing Subdivision

Penny Lane

Wyble Street

Vige Street

Following the completion of scheduled water system repairs and testing of the water supply, the Louisiana Department of Health has confirmed that the water is now safe for consumption and all other uses. Residents in the affected areas may resume using tap water for drinking, cooking, and hygiene without the need to boil. We thank our residents for their cooperation and patience during this important maintenance process. The City of Opelousas remains committed to improving public infrastructure and ensuring the health and safety of our community. For more information, please contact the City of Opelousas at (337) 948-2527 or visit www.cityofopelousas.com.

July 9, 2025

The City of Opelousas will conduct scheduled maintenance on the water distribution system beginning at 8:00 AM on Wednesday, July 9, 2025.

The following areas will be impacted during the repair process:

McCarthy Lane

Peaks Apartments

Crestview Apartments

St. Landry Crossing Subdivision

Penny Lane

Wyble Street

Vige Street

Residents and businesses in these areas should anticipate low to no water pressure throughout the duration of the repair work. Crews are anticipated to complete all maintenance by the end of the day on Wednesday. As a precautionary measure, a Boil Water Advisory will go into effect immediately following the restoration of water service and will remain in place until further notice. During this time, all affected customers are advised to boil water for at least one full minute before consuming or using it for cooking, brushing teeth, or food preparation. This essential maintenance is part of our ongoing commitment to improving the City’s water infrastructure and ensuring the safety and reliability of service for all residents. We appreciate the community’s patience and understanding as we complete this important work. For more information, contact Opelousas Public Works at (337) 948-2527 or visit www.cityofopelousas.com for updates.

July 8, 2025

Lawtell Water District #1 will be flushing hydrants today, as weather permits. Here are the locations:

Corner Gordon and Main streets

Also 128 Thibodeaux, 430 Perry, Clark street

600 block to 1200 block of Austin Road

The Boil Water Advisory for the City of St. Martinville has been rescinded.

Calcasieu Waterworks District No. 5 of Wards 3 and 8 has issued a boil advisory, effective immediately, for Goodman Road north of Opelousas Street, Pine Shadows, Lake Fairway, Lake Caroline, Princess Anne, Queen Carter, Jumping Jack, Roberts Roost, Gordon Wood, and Presley Park. The advisory is being issued due to a water main break. It is recommended that all residents in the affected area disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation by boiling water for one full minute in a clean container. The one-minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled. The district will rescind this boil advisory once it’s given the all-clear from the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals’ Office of Public Health. Call 337-721-3754 with questions.

July 7, 2025

Morrow Water System customers on La. 10 south of Stelly and Lebeau, Dutch Road, La. 259 lost service on Monday after a road construction crew ripped a pipe out of the ground. Officials said that should be fixed and service restored by Monday afternoon, but customers are now under a boil order until further notice.

Please inform customers of St Martinville Water that a boil advisory remains in effect until further notice.

Please thank the customers for their patience and understanding at this time.

Also, please inform customers that a third party will be completing hydrant flow testing on July 16,17, and 22nd.

If anyone has issues with dirty water, please call City Barn at 337-394-3337 so it can be taken care of.

July 3, 2025

The boil advisory issued for Turkey Creek Water System has been lifted for the residents on Johnson’s Ln effective July 3, 2025. Water is safe for consumption.

Town of Basile: Advisory for the water line break on Bearcat Road and Fiddle Road has been lifted.

Grand Prairie East Side Water Customers: **DISREGARD BOIL ADVISORY. WE DID NOT HAVE TO SHUT OFF THE WATER**

Please announce for Town of Basile:

There is a busted water main on Log Cabin Road this morning. Our crew is on site to compete the repair, once all utility companies have marked their lines.

All residents living on Log Cabin Road will be under a boil advisory until water samples have cleared.

The boil order for central Lafayette has been lifted; here's our story on that.