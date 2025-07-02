Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishLafayette Parish

Actions

Boil water advisory issued for parts of Lafayette near Johnston Street and Cajundome

LUS urges affected residents and businesses to boil water for one full minute before using it for drinking, food prep or brushing teeth
Posted

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Lafayette Utilities System (LUS) has issued a boil water advisory for certain neighborhoods near Johnston Street due to a drop in water pressure.

The impacted area includes locations north of Johnston Street, south of West Congress Street, west of Cajundome Boulevard, and east of Bertrand Drive. LUS is urging all affected customers to boil water for at least one full minute before using it for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, preparing food, or rinsing produce.

The boil advisory will remain in effect until water pressure is restored and water sample tests are cleared by the Louisiana Department of Health – Office of Public Health.

To check if your home or business falls within the advisory zone, visit LUS's Outage & Events Map.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.