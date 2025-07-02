Boil water advisory issued for parts of Lafayette near Johnston Street and Cajundome

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Lafayette Utilities System (LUS) has issued a boil water advisory for certain neighborhoods near Johnston Street due to a drop in water pressure.

The impacted area includes locations north of Johnston Street, south of West Congress Street, west of Cajundome Boulevard, and east of Bertrand Drive. LUS is urging all affected customers to boil water for at least one full minute before using it for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, preparing food, or rinsing produce.

The boil advisory will remain in effect until water pressure is restored and water sample tests are cleared by the Louisiana Department of Health – Office of Public Health.

To check if your home or business falls within the advisory zone, visit LUS's Outage & Events Map.