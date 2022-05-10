Acadiana settles in to a hot, quiet forecast

It's been a hot stretch of days here, and while May is typically when things warm up for the summer, it's usually not quite this hot.

Once again we'll push temperatures into the low 90s and a heat index that will be closer to the triple digits.

There will be very little to help us out with the heat as skies will remain mostly clear through the rest of the day.

A light breeze will be with us in the afternoon coming out of the south around 5-10 mph, although it won't add much relief from the heat.

The forecast will be more or less copy and paste through the next several days, with showers remaining out of the forecast until the end of the week.

Scattered showers will return Friday and Saturday, and while it won't be a wash out you'll want to keep an eye on the radar.

