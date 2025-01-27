Some Lafayette schools to reopen under boil advisories

LAFAYETTE, La. — All schools in Lafayette Parish will resume regular classes on Monday, January 27 following last week's historic winter weather event. According to the Lafayette Parish School System, boil orders are in effect for water systems that serve the schools listed below:



Westside Elementary

L. Leo Judice Elementary

Scott Middle

Acadiana High

Judice Middle

Charles Burke Elementary

Ridge Elementary

Ossun Elementary

Milton Elementary\

Milton Middle

LPSS officials say meals will be served as planned and bottled water will be provided. Students are encouraged to bring a bottle of water from home if possible.

Water from the system should not be consumed until the advisory has been lifted, as maintained by the school district.

Updates will be provided as they become available.