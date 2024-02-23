LPSS paraeducators, support staff eligible for stipend

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Lafayette Parish School System is reminding the public that employees in support and paraprofessional educator positions are eligible for a stipend.

At its last meeting, the Lafayette Parish School Board approved a one-time Paraeducator to Teacher Training Program Stipend for Lafayette Parish School System (LPSS) employees who meet the listed criteria.

According to LPSS, the stipend is offered to any employee in a paraeducator or support staff position who is currently pursuing a bachelor's degree while enrolled in a teacher certification program.

Funding for the stipend for the Para-Educator to Teacher Training Program will come from the Reimagine Grant that was awarded to LPSS through ESSER III funds. There will be no impact on the General Fund, school board officials say.

"If you believe that you are eligible for this stipend, please fill out the Google Form that was sent via email," a Facebook post from LPSS reads.

For assistance, contact Nicky Walker at mbwalker@lpssonline.com or 337-521-7054.