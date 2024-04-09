LIST: School closures for Wednesday due to severe weather

ACADIA PARISH

Due to the weather forecast, all Acadia Parish schools will be closed Wednesday, April 10, 2024. According to Acting Superintendent Carol Tall, schools will reopen on Thursday, April 11, 2024.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Lafayette Parish School System has decided to close all schools and facilities Wednesday, April 10, due to severe weather. You can read the full news release from LPSS below.

Following the latest weather update and projected enhanced to moderate risk of severe weather in our area tomorrow morning through mid-afternoon, the Lafayette Parish School System has decided to close all schools and facilities on Wednesday, April 10, 2024 in the best interest of safety for our students, faculty and staff.



The Lafayette Parish School Board Workshop scheduled for 4:00 p.m. and Regular Board Meeting scheduled for 5:00 p.m. will continue as planned. Schools will provide updates to families regarding after-school activities and athletic events as decisions are made.



We will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates as needed, but do anticipate resuming normal school operations on Thursday, April 11, 2024.

Lafayette Christian Academy and Gethsemane Christian Academy will also be closed on Wednesday, April 10, according to officials.

All Sugar 'n Spice Children's Academy locations and Vacation Station will be closed.

IBERIA PARISH

School officials in Iberia Parish, after monitoring the situation and consulting with the National Weather Service out of Lake Charles, have decided to close all schools on Wednesday, too. You can read the release below.

Iberia Parish has been included in an area of enhanced risk for significant tornado activity beginning early Wednesday morning through mid-afternoon. All modes of severe weather are possible including large hail, damaging wind gusts, and strong tornadoes. In order to ensure safety of students and avoid travel in hazardous conditions, Iberia Parish Schools will be closed tomorrow - Wednesday, April 10, 2024.



As of now, district offices will remain open, and the school board meeting scheduled for tomorrow at 5:30 will be held.

ST. LANDRY PARISH

All St. Landry Parish schools and administrative office will be closed. The St. Landry Parish School Board's statement can be found below.

Due to severe weather forecasted for our area on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, all St. Landry Parish schools and administrative offices will be closed. This closure includes all after-school activities and sports practices. We anticipate resuming regular school hours on Thursday, April 11th.



This decision was made after close consultation with the National Weather Service and the Office of Emergency Preparedness to ensure the safety of our students and staff, which remains our top priority.



Thank you for your understanding and flexibility as we take necessary precautions during this severe weather event. We appreciate your continued support of our district. Stay safe!

Opelousas Catholic is also closed, according to the school's principal.

ST. MARTIN PARISH

All St. Martin Parish schools are closed tomorrow, Superintendent Frederick Wiltz announced. Read his statement below.

Out of an abundance of caution, the St. Martin Parish School System has decided to close all schools and facilities Wednesday (April 10, 2024) due to the threat of severe weather. All students and employees are to remain home. The Finance Committee meeting and regular Board meeting scheduled for Wednesday afternoon will still take place as scheduled tomorrow. We appreciate everyone's understanding and cooperation. Please stay safe

Epiphany Day School in New Iberia will also close, as will Acadiana Christian School's campuses in New Iberia and Abbeville.

ST. MARY PARISH

According to schools officials from St. Mary Parish, district administrators have been monitoring the weather for Wednesday. At this time, there is no plan to close schools.

VERMILION PARISH

All Vermilion Parish schools will be closed tomorrow, as stated by the school system on Facebook. You can read the announcement below.

After final consultation with the weather professionals, there has been an increased concern of gusting winds and heavy storms during the 7 am hour near take in time that includes tornado risk. The heaviest storms are predicted for 8 am hour during elementary take in.



Based on this information, all Vermilion parish schools will be closed tomorrow.



All afterschool activities are canceled until further notice, and after determination of when tomorrow’s weather has passed through the area, we will update this decision.

Updates for other parishes will be provided as more details are released.