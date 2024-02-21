2,000 5th graders to visit local art museums

More than 2,000 5th grade students will participate in museum visits at either the Acadiana Center for the Arts (AcA) or the Hilliard Art Museum in the coming weeks, thanks to the Arts Experiences for All program.

According to AcA, from February 20 through March 7, those 2,000 students will receive guided museum tours and participate in visual arts and creative writing activities. The museum tours will be led by each organization's education staff, and the art and writing activities will be led by Acadiana Center for the Arts teaching artists.

AcA's teaching artists are professional artists from across Acadiana who teach core subjects, such as science, math, social studies, or English language arts.

Museum tours are designed with students in mind and focus on topics such as the process of inspiration for artists, storytelling through poetry and painting, and how intuitive art making allows the creative process to unfold naturally and embraces the process, rather than focusing solely on the product, AcA officials say.

This program is supported in part by a donation from Home Bank, presenting sponsor of the Museum & Creative Writing Experience.

Arts Experiences for All is a partnership between Lafayette Parish School System, Acadiana Center for the Arts, Hilliard Art Museum, Acadiana Symphony Orchestra, and Performing Arts Serving Acadiana. Through this program, every Pre-K through 8th grade student will have an off-campus experience in all art forms - visual arts, performing arts, and creative writing

For more information, visit AcA's website here.