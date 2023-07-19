Acadiana remains on pace for hottest recorded July

Acadiana remains on pace to experience its hottest July on record (currently it's not even close) and nothing that happens Wednesday will knock it off that pace.

Highs will be back in the upper 90s with a heat index that will push between 110-115 in the late afternoon.

As has been the case through much of the summer the entire area will be under a Heat Advisory so make sure that you're taking the proper heat precautions.

Sunshine will remain blazing out there again through the afternoon and it will be several days before we see showers return.

It should come as no surprise that the remainder of the work week will pretty much be a copy and paste forecast.

A surge of moisture will push into the area on Saturday which could spark a round of evening showers and thunderstorms.

