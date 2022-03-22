Acadiana parishes prepare for severe weather threats on Tuesday

Severe weather is expected to impact much of Acadiana tomorrow.

With that severe weather threat, parishes throughout Acadiana are preparing.

Some of the biggest concerns for St. Landry and Evangeline parishes include strong winds, tornados, and a possible hail event.

"Our crews are going to be on standby at the Yambilee Building first thing in the morning and they’re going to stay there just to handle the calls," said St. Landry Parish President, Jessie Bellard.

In the next 24 hours–at least 2 to 3 inches of rain is being forecasted within a two-hour period.

“If the rain comes down hard like it says it will, it’s going to flood for a little bit. Just stay home, stay off the roads, and unless you need to get out, don’t get out," Bellard added.

All cities and towns west of Eunice could get the biggest tornado impact.

“Anything from Lawtell, Opelousas, Grand Coteau, Sunset, all the way up into the Morrow, Melville, Palmetto area Krotz Springs. Those are the areas that we are going to be keeping a very close eye on," said St. Landry Parish Director of Emergency Preparedness, Van Rend.

This is why emergency preparedness is making arrangements for crews.

“We’ve met with the leadership of the parish, we’ve set up public works on standby to be ready. We’ve talked with the airport about being prepared and ready and we’ve already checked in with National Guard, The Red, and St. Landry Parish school board," Rend added.

Along with St. Landry expecting heavy impacts, Evangeline could see the same.

“The southern part of the parish is the more low-lying area when it comes to flooding. And then of course, the northern four is where we're more concerned about the tornadoes. Although we do have, you know, the possibility of tornadoes that come through the parish. Usually the cuts to the parish at a diagonal from Basile up into the st. Landry community. So we are watching that area," said Evangeline Parish Director of Emergency Preparedness, Liz Hill.

“For the public, we really wnat you to pay attention to alerts and messaging you get from television stations, from the state on possible tornado events, and don’t dismiss those," said Rend.

Anyone within the low-lying area–should seek high ground. Those storms are expected to travel through Acadiana Tuesday morning.

