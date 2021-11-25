Acadiana non-profit organization feeding families for Thanksgiving

Preparations are underway to help feed Acadiana for Thanksgiving.

"Love Of People" is hosting its 8th annual Community Thanksgiving on Thursday.

This year the group is able to expand its reach beyond lafayette into Opelousas and New Iberia.

Wednesday evening volunteers with the organization set up prepping stations at Astros Studios in Sunset to distribute thousands of meals across Acadiana.

"I'm addicted to just serving people."

Love Of People Founder John Williams says serving others is a calling he's followed since childhood.

"It was originally established in 1993 by my father so I was just raised in this life of service and then when I started my own private company, I just immediately wanted to start giving back,” Williams added.

In a typical year, Williams teams up with a few volunteers preparing 600 meals but this year that number nearly quadrupled.

"We decided to scale it up so we're going to do 2,300 meals."

Since last year, Chad Theriot has worked with Williams to give out meals in Lafayette.

Now it will expand to Opelousas and New Iberia.

For Theriot giving back is his way of honoring his father who died earlier this year.

"He was very successful and I have been as well. He always told me something that always stuck with me like they're always going to be people who need and if you've done well, you should help those who need,” said Theriot.

"I believe Love of People is something that was put into me as a child and once I was able really through my own means do it, and it's beautiful to see the way that other people react to what we do,” Williams added.

Both Williams and Theriot plan to expand to more locations in Acadiana next year.

Meals will be distributed at noon at these locations:

Opelousas – North City Park

Lafayette – Domingue Recreation Center, 901 Mudd Avenue

Lafayette – Imani Temple #49, 201 Willow

New Iberia – West End Park

