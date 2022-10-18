A Lafayette-based non-profit is looking for your support in its continued mission to educate, empower, and encourage vulnerable children in Haiti.

Respire Haiti was started in 2011 as a feeding program in Gressier, Haiti. Over the years it has expanded to a school that is home to roughly 600 students. It also features a medical clinic, community, and athletic programs.

“We function entirely on donor-based support,” said Josh Anderson, whose wife Megan Boudreaux started Respire Haiti in 2011. “Haiti has struggled for a long time with food insecurity, illnesses and a lack of education. That’s what we're trying to do is provide a good quality education that’s free of charge, because most school and education in Haiti is not free”

Respire Haiti is holding a fundraising event, Acadiana for Haiti, Wednesday night in Lafayette.

“Acadiana for Haiti is going to be focused on providing enough food for our students for the entire year,” said Anderson.

Wednesday’s fundraiser is being held at City Club at River Ranch from 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.