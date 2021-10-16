Acadiana family goes viral doing “Bad Romance” TikTok challenge

If you’ve been on social media, you probably recognize these ladies.

katc

Turns out they’re from Ville Platte.

The family decided to follow a TikTok singing trend and went viral. KATC spoke with the family about their overnight fame.

Dotryona Johnson, April Jones, Daisha Murphy, Ursula Murphy, Charlotte Thomas, Ashley Freeman, and Kimberly Thomas were having a pajama party during their girls’ trip when they decided to follow a TikTok trend and hit record.

“I was just scrolling on TikTok and I saw another family did it and it was hilarious. I told them 'We have to do it, we’re going to kill it because we’re funny in real life,'” Daisha Murphy said.

The trend is dubbed the “Bad Romance” challenge, where users sing part of the chorus to Lady Gaga’s 2009 hit “Bad Romance.”

The goal is to sing the same part of the chorus over and over, but each time trying to hit a higher note. But for this blended family, it didn’t go according to plan.

“I was just holding it all in, concentrating, thinking 'I’m getting ready to kill this,' and then all of a sudden all of the laughter that I had bottled up just came out,” added Ursula Murphy.

“I think by her laughing so much, it really took us out. Daisha fell off the steps, she couldn’t contain it. I was halfway off the steps. As you could see everybody was sliding off the steps,” Kimberly Thomas said.

Since being posted online, their video has been viewed over 5 million times across TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. It's also caught the eye of high-profile celebrities, like Oscar Award-winning actress Viola Davis and Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Lawson.

What they thought would just be laughter among one other turned out to be healing for others.

“We got so many comments of people saying that they haven’t laughed in years. We even had a comment where one girl said that she had been in depression for two years. From her soul, she said, she just said she laughed and laughed. It’s just amazing how something so simple can be so major at such a time like this,” said Ursula Murphy.

With so many views on the post, we asked if more content is in the works.

“She's interested in more, but we’ll see," Ursula Murphy said, pointing to her niece Ashley Freeman.

Whether or not the family decides to continue making videos, their mission remains the same.

“People really need to laugh and laughter is good for the soul. It’s like a well of spring water, it brings life and we’re hoping that more people can be touched and just laugh even in these dark days,” said Ursula Murphy.

If you haven't checked out the video, click here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel