Woman wanted after Rayne hit and run crash with bicyclist

A Crowley woman is wanted following a hit and run crash investigation in Rayne.

Police say they were called on February 20 to investigate a vehicle crash involving a motorized bicycle on Hwy 90 near 7th Street.

Officers say they learned the bicycle was traveling West on Hwy 90 when it was struck from the rear by a vehicle driven by 46-year-old Marie Ozone of Crowley.

The bicyclist, identified as 56-year-old Thomas Blake Touchet, sustained moderate injuries during the crash.

Police say that Ozone fled the scene before officers arrived.

Following the investigation, Touchet was cited for not having a rear lamp on his bicycle.

Ozone was cited for limitation on passing bicycle, OMV with suspended/revoked driver's license. An arrest warrant was obtained for felony hit and run.

Police say they are now searching for Ozone. Chief Carroll Stelly asks anyone with information on Marie's whereabouts to call 789-TIPS.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel