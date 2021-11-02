Watch
Water main leak reported in Rayne

Posted at 10:06 AM, Nov 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-02 11:06:08-04

The City of Rayne says there is a water main leak on American Legion Drive at Live Oak Street.

Crews have been out working on the issue since 3:00 am on November 2.

The City says it is working to restore water in the area of the city as soon as possible.

Once the issue is resolved, officials will notify the public.

