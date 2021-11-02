Water main leak reported in Rayne

The City of Rayne says there is a water main leak on American Legion Drive at Live Oak Street.

Crews have been out working on the issue since 3:00 am on November 2.

The City says it is working to restore water in the area of the city as soon as possible.

Once the issue is resolved, officials will notify the public.

