Victim in domestic abuse case shoots her alleged abuser

The victim in a domestic abuse case shot her alleged abuser, and now that he's out of the hospital he's been booked into jail.

Acadia Parish Sheriff's deputies booked Brandon S. Hebert, 32 of Crowley with two counts of Domestic Abuse, one count of Sexual Battery, one count of Aggravated Domestic Abuse, one count of Second Degree Domestic Abuse Battery, 16 counts of Domestic Abuse Battery with Child Endangerment and one count of Attempted Second Degree Murder.

On February 19, 2021, deputies were called to a home in the 2400 block of South Ave F just south of Crowley. The report was of a shooting related to a domestic matter.

The investigation revealed that the male resident had been shot by the female resident. Investigators were able to identify that a long pattern of domestic abuse had been occurring at the residence with the male resident being the aggressor. This pattern of domestic abuse had been occurring during the past six months. Physical evidence was observed on the victim along with witnesses to the abuse. The shooting is believed to be in self-defense.

The suspect, who was shot, was transferred to a hospital for his injuries. Detectives obtained arrest warrants for his arrest and took him into custody upon his being released from the hospital.

Hebert is being held without bond at this time.

