UPDATE: Wounded man dies after officer-involved shooting in Rayne

RAYNE, La. — The man wounded last week in an officer-involved shooting has died.

According to the Acadia Parish Coroner's Office, Richard Sonnier Jr., 38, has died.

Louisiana State Police are investigating the shooting, which happened just before midnight on September 7.

Rayne Police called State Police in to investigate the shooting; it happened in the 1000 block of East Jefferson Davis Avenue.

Following an initial report of a subject firing a weapon in the area, which resulted in an exchange of gunfire, a subject was shot and transported to a local hospital with critical injuries, according to TFC Thomas Gossen.

No officers were injured in the incident.

The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information and/or pictures/videos is urged to share them with LSP detectives at 337-332-8080.

In addition to the above option, citizens may anonymously report information through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system by visiting https://dpsweb.dps.louisiana.gov/suspicious.nsf/WebForm?OpenForm or by calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.