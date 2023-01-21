UPDATE: The Estherwood pontoon bridge is re-opened after an 18-wheeler crashed there - again.

The crash happened on January 19 when the driver lost control of the vehicle while on the bridge.

No one was injured.

The bridge was closed as of Thursday morning, and motorists were asked to use alternate routes.

Thursday's closure was the second one in a matter of months. The previous closure happened back in September.

The bridge is used as a main route for area residents.

