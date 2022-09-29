UPDATE: Estherwood pontoon bridge reopened following Monday's 18-wheeler rig crash

UPDATE: State Representative John Stefanski announced the reopening of the Estherwood Pontoon Bridge to the public as of September 28, 2022.

DOTD engineers told KATC that the inspection process of the bridge has been completed and they replaced the guard rail any any concrete damage following the aftermath of Mondays incident.

The rig that crashed off the Estherwood bridge on Monday, September 26, 2022 appeared to have been too heavy for the bridge.

Troopers say the rig was too heavy, the driver lost control and struck the guardrail, falling into the Bayou below. Hazmat officials checked to see if any diesel or oil leaked from the truck engine.

According to authorities, the truck driver was not seriously injured in the crash.

Viewers tell us they were diverted away from the bridge on La. 91 and detoured to other highways to get through the area Monday morning.

The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office posted early Monday that the bridge was closed due to an accident, and requested that drivers travel a different route.

Now that the pontoon bridge is going to be up for construction some residents are expressing their frustrations as they try to find alternate routes again. Matt Leger has lived in the Estherwood area most of his life and says this isn’t the first time he’s had to take a detour because of the closure of the bridge.

"It's a hassle every time the road closes man flood accidents. It's just terrible," Leger said. "It'll add about 10 to 15, maybe 20 minutes dependent on where I'm going you know," he continued.

However, some residents like Margaret Regan, who has also lived in Estherwood for decades, says the bridge closure is nothing unusual.

"We're so used to it whenever those things happen. We take 90, whether we're going towards Jennings or Crowley. I just know the people that work at Petro or work right there. It's a little bit harder for them, especially with gas prices and things are just hard for everybody," Regan said.

According to DOTD, they are working to replace the current Pontoon Bridge with a more permanent structure. However, that could take up to a year or more before that construction goes up for bid.

Here is a photo of the scene: