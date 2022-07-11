UPDATE: Suspect in Crowley shooting incident booked in Acadia

A Crowley man has been booked in connection with a shooting incident that happened Friday.

Derek O'Neal Jr., 23, was booked on warrants for domestic abuse aggravated assault and domestic abuse batter with child endangerment, records at the Acadia Parish jail show.

O'Neal was wanted in connection with a violent domestic incident that happened Friday in Crowley.

O'Neal was arrested in Lafayette, and then later was booked into the Acadia jail.

Police had been searching for him since a Friday incident that started on Avenue H in Crowley.

Police received a call Friday morning about an altercation between O'Neal and a woman at a home on Avenue H. O'Neal allegedly assaulted the woman and then fired two rounds on the ground near her, before fleeing the scene.

Police say he then drove to his home in the 1000 block of Avenue L. Two juveniles were in the home at the time, according to Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard. The two girls left the house and were safe, police said.

