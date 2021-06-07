UPDATE: One person arrested after fatal Estherwood fight

A Morse man has been booked with manslaughter after a fatal fight at the Estherwood Post Office.

Last month two men got into a fight at the post office, and one was injured. He eventually succumbed to his injuries. Read about that here.

Investigators with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested Bobby Vincent, 62, and booked him with one count of Manslaughter. Bond has been set at $100,000.

Vincent turned himself this afternoon, deputies say.

This arrest stems from an investigation began by the Estherwood Police Department regarding a road rage incident.

The arrest followed an investigation by the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office. Detectives reviewed surveillance video and interviewed witnesses.