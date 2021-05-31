One in critical condition after Estherwood fight; investigation underway

An investigation is underway into a fight at the Estherwood Post Office.

Police Chief Wayne Welsh tells KATC that one man is in critical condition at a local hospital following the altercation.

Welsh said his officers are gathering statements from witnesses, and pulling surveillance video of the incident. As of now, it has not been determined how the fight started, or who the aggressor was, because all the statements aren't matching up, he said.

As soon as the statements are gathered and the video is downloaded, the evidence will be turned over to Acadia Parish Sheriff's detectives, who will handle the investigation from there, Welsh said.

Welsh said he hopes that will happen tomorrow.

This is a developing story and we will update it as more information becomes available.