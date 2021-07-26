UPDATE: Full recovery expected for deputy

UPDATE: The Acadia Parish Sheriff's deputy who was shot Sunday during a stand-off in a Crowley apartment complex is recovering today.

Sheriff KP Gibson tells KATC that his deputy is doing well today, and a full recovery is expected.

The complicated case began on Saturday, and ended with two people dead and a deputy wounded.

Today, State Police issued a release on their involvement. They said they were called in by the Acadian Parish Sheriff's Office Sunday afternoon to investigate the officer-involved shooting.

Troopers say deputies went to the apartment on Kathy Meadows Lane in Crowley to find a man who was wanted on an active Acadia Parish warrant, and also was wanted for questioning in a Jennings homicide investigation. When they found the man, a deputy was shot. At least one other deputy returned fire, troopers say. After trying to talk to the man without success, the Acadia SWAT team entered the apartment and found the man dead, troopers say.

"Louisiana State Police Crime Lab processed the scene. This is an active investigation and information will be released as the investigative process continues," a release from LSP states.

The two dead are a 35-year-old man who died of gunshot wounds in the Crowley apartment Sunday afternoon, and his 16-year-old nephew, who died of gunshot wounds in the yard of a Jennings home Saturday evening.

Everything started Saturday night when the uncle and nephew left Crowley, both allegedly armed with guns, and allegedly headed to Jennings to rob someone, police say. Jennings detectives developed information that they had done so, but did not know who the intended target was, says Jennings Chief Danny Semmes.

Late last night, the teen was shot by a resident in Jennings, Semmes said. The resident called police, and when they arrived they found the youth dead in the yard. The homeowner, Stephen Lazard, told police about the attempted robbery. When they examined his weapon, they found it had been reported stolen, and so Lazard, 31, was booked with illegal possession of a stolen weapon.

At this time, Lazard has not been booked with any charges in connection with the death of the youth. Evidence regarding the shooting death of the teen will be turned over to the District Attorney's Office for handling, Semmes said.

As they worked the case, detectives found an outstanding warrant for the uncle, and asked Acadia deputies to pick him up on that warrant so they could question him about the Jennings incident, Semmes said.

When deputies went to the residence where the uncle was believed to be, he allegedly shot at them, and they shot back. A deputy was wounded, and deputies left he apartment, an Acadia Parish Sheriff's spokesman tells us.

Deputies then began trying to get in touch with the uncle, but weren't successful and eventually they went back into the apartment, where they found him dead, a sheriff's spokesman said.

The spokesman said it was a "tragic incident."

State Police confirm they've been called in to assist, because it was an officer-involved shooting.