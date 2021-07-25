UPDATE: Deputy shot before suspect barricaded himself in apartment

There's a stand-off happening now in Crowley, neighbors tell KATC.

State Police confirm they've been called in to assist, because a deputy was wounded at the location earlier today.

The suspect is barricaded in an apartment, with law enforcement surrounding the area, witnesses say.

Sources tell KATC that the suspect may be a person of interest in a homicide that happened last night in Jennings.

We called Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes, who told us there was a homicide in the town last night in the 300 block of Phyllis Drive. One man was shot and died from his wounds, the chief said.

He said Jennings Police have reached out to Acadia Parish deputies for assistance on the case but said any comments regarding the stand-off at the apartments would need to come from the APSO.

This is a developing story; we have a crew on scene and will update as soon as we can.