UPDATE: Details released in Church Point case that injured officer

Church Point Police have released more details about a crash yesterday that sent an officer to the hospital.

A release says the officer saw a suspect with outstanding warrants, and attempted to pull over the man on North Main Street.

The driver of the Audi sped away from the Officer and the chase went down several streets in the Town of Church Point. During the pursuit the suspect allegedly threw a automatic handgun from the vehicle which was recovered. The chase continued out of the Town of Church Point to the community of Branch.

The suspect vehicle hit the officers unit causing the officer to lose control. The crash sent the Church Point Unit into a ditch and the unit overturned on its side. The suspects then fled the scene on foot and the driver was apprehended by assisting units a few blocks away.

The Officer was treated and released from a Lafayette hospital. The Officer suffered injuries to his left leg and was bruised up and is expected to make a full recovery. The Officers name is not being released at this time.

The suspect is identified by police as Carey Citizen, 30, of Church Point.

Citizen was booked into the Church Point Police Department Jail on Aggravated Flight from Officer, Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property, Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Convicted Felon In Possession of a Firearm.

Citizen was also booked on the outstanding Warrant from St Landry Parish for Domestic Abuse Child Endangerment and Criminal Damage to property. At this time further charges are pending further investigation. Mr. Citizen was transferred to the Acadia Parish Jail to await bond, Police say.

Yesterday, a release from Church Point Police said that two people in the vehicle were wanted on warrants in connection with recent shootings in Acadia Parish. We've reached out for more information on the discrepancy.