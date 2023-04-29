Unrestrained man partially ejected from vehicle dies in crash

Shortly before 11:30 p.m. on April 28, 2023, Louisiana State Police Troop I were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 91 near Sandpiper Road in Acadia Parish.

According to LSP, the crash claimed the life of Chad Andrew Breaux, 42, of Gueydan.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as Breaux was driving a 2007 Mercedes-Benz northbound on LA 91.

For reasons still under investigation, the Mercedes-Benz exited the roadway to the right, entered the ditch, and struck a culvert.

After having struck the culvert, the Mercedes-Benz overturned, police say.

Troopers determined Breaux was not properly restrained and was partially ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Acadia Parish Coroner’s Office.

A toxicology sample was obtained for analysis and this crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Troopers would like to take this opportunity to remind motorists to always make good decisions while operating motor vehicles. Never drive while impaired, fatigued, or distracted, always ensure every occupant is properly restrained, and follow all traffic laws. While not all crashes are survivable, taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death.

Troop I has investigated 19 fatal crashes resulting in 21 deaths in 2023.