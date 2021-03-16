Two teens indicted in slaying of 17-year-old

An Acadia Parish grand jury has indicted two teenagers in the May 2020 slaying of another teen.

Deandrea Citizen, 16, of Crowley and Azuri Willis, 17, of Opelousas, were each indicted on a charge of first-degree murder in Emori Carter's death.

Carter, 17, of Crowley, was shot to death as he was walking on West 10th Street in the city. He was hit by a single bullet fired from a moving vehicle, police said at the time.

If convicted, Citizen and Willis face mandatory sentences of life in prison without parole, probation or suspension of sentence.

Carter's slaying was the first homicide in Crowley for 2020. The case was featured on Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers in May 2020, and arrests were made a few months later.