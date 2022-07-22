Traffic sign theft increasing in Acadia Parish

Stop signs, yield signs, 911 signs, as well as other traffic signs, are being stolen across Acadia Parish said officials.

The Acadia Parish Police Jury said at least three signs have been stolen within this month.

“This is a considerable offense that can lead to danger for our citizens,” said Bryan Borill, Secretary Treasurer of the Police Jury. “Drivers who are unaware about current signage can cause accidents, which can lead to injury or death. Sign theft is not just a matter of vandalism—it's a serious safety issue.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-788-8700.