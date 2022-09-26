Tractor-trailer rig crash closes bridge

We're working to get more information but as of 9 a.m. Monday an tractor-trailer rig has crashed off the side of the pontoon bridge in Estherwood, closing it to traffic.

Viewers tell us they were diverted away from the bridge on La. 91 and detoured to other highways to get through the area Monday morning.

The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office posted early Monday that the bridge was closed due to an accident, and requested that drivers travel a different route.

Here is a photo of the scene:

State Police confirm they're working the crash but so far we have no details.

We'll update this story as soon as possible.