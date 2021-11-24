Toys for Tots drop-off in Eunice

If you are going out shopping for Black Friday, Eunice City's Marshal's Office wants the community to not forget about the less fortunate children this Christmas.

To make their wishes come true, the community can drop-off gifts at the marshal's office second floor on 300 S. 2nd Street from 8 A.M. to 5 P.M beginning on Monday, November 29.

The initiative is through the Marine Crops Reserve's Toys for Tots.

