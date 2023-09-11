Three Texas men booked in connection with I-10 shooting

Three Texas men have been booked in connection with a shooting on Interstate 10.

One person is recovering now after being wounded in the August 27 shooting, deputies say.

Two vehicles were driving westbound on the Interstate when one person riding in one car fired a gun, striking the driver of the other car.

A witness saw what happened and was able to provide information to investigators about the car that the shot came from. That description was given to law enforcement agencies along the Interstate corridor, and it was stopped in Vidor, Texas.

Several firearms were found and the suspects were detained. Acadia Parish detectives traveled to Vidor, Texas and were able to establish probable cause for the arrest. Warrants were completed and forwarded to authorities in Vidor, Texas.

After clearing extradition, all three suspects were transported to Acadia Parish to face charges.

Arrested were: Clyde Clark, 47 of Houston, Texas; Royal Hill, 45 of Houston, Texas & Kelin Harris, 54 of Missouri City, Texas.

All three were booked with Attempted Second Degree murder, two counts assault by drive-by shooting and illegal use of weapons. They're still in the Acadia Parish jail, records show.

