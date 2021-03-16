Three teens indicted in Crowley shooting

An Acadia Parish grand jury has indicted three teenagers in connection with a February shooting in Crowley.

The shooting happened on West Fourth Street, and was one of two shootings that happened in Crowley on February 23. One man was badly wounded in the Fourth Street shooting, and another was left with non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting on Avenue A.

In the West Fourth Street shooting, the grand jury indicted three people.

One was Davone Joseph, 19, who also was indicted Wednesday in the slaying of Vontre Phillips. He's accused of attempted first-degree murder in the Fourth Street shooting.

If convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison, with a possible maximum of 50 years in prison, all without parole, probation, or suspension of sentence in this case.

The grand jury also indicted a 17-year-old Crowley resident and an 18-year-old Crowley resident, but police have requested that the names not be reported because they are still searching for them.