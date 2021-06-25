Three O'Clock Project holds food distribution for Acadia Parish children

CROWLEY, La. — The Acadia Parish School System and the Three O'Clock Project have teamed up to provide grab-and-go meals.
Meals are available Friday, June 25. Food will be distributed from 12 - 1:30 p.m.
The meals will be distributed at the following locations:
- Church Point Elementary
- Estherwood Elementary
- Iota Elementary
- North Crowley Elementary
- South Rayne Elementary
Parents must sign a waiver if the child is not present at the time of pick up.
