Watch
NewsAcadia Parish

Actions

Three O'Clock Project holds food distribution for Acadia Parish children

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Adobe
<a href="">Adobe</a>
generic children
Posted at 7:30 AM, Jun 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-25 08:30:13-04

CROWLEY, La. — The Acadia Parish School System and the Three O'Clock Project have teamed up to provide grab-and-go meals.

Meals are available Friday, June 25. Food will be distributed from 12 - 1:30 p.m.

The meals will be distributed at the following locations:

  • Church Point Elementary
  • Estherwood Elementary
  • Iota Elementary
  • North Crowley Elementary
  • South Rayne Elementary

Parents must sign a waiver if the child is not present at the time of pick up.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.