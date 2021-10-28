Three accused of negligent homicide in death of Crowley man

Three people have been arrested and booked on charges of negligent homicide in the death of a Crowley man.

The Crowley Police Department says the death occurred Sunday night, October 24.

During an investigation, police say they discovered that three suspect allegedly played a role in allowing someone they were associated with to pass away without acquiring medical attention.

Police say the three allegedly left the man in a hot vehicle. He later died in that vehicle.

Randall Myers, Ashley Wheeler and Carl Broussard Sr. were arrested and booked on charges of negligent homicide.

Their bonds have been set at $100,000.

