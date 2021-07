Rayne Police are searching for a teen who hasn't been seen for almost a week.

Jeremiah Griffith, 15, left home without permission on July 12. He has not returned, police say.

Griffith was last seen wearing a white shirt, black jeans and shoes possibly carrying a black book sack displaying yellow smiley faces.

Jeremiah is six foot three inches tall with brown eyes and black hair. If anyone knows Jeremiah's location, you are asked to call Rayne Police Department at (337)334-4215.