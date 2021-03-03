Suspect in Rayne armed robbery at local grocery store arrested

A suspect in a Rayne armed robbery that happened in local grocery store parking lot has been arrested.

According to Rayne Police, on February 24, 2021, at 10:52 a.m., officers responded to a call of an armed robbery at King City Grocery on Jeff Davis Avenue. That incident they say, took place in the parking lot. The suspect was not located on scene.

Police say that after an investigation 22-year-old Johnathon Dixon of Rayne was identified as the suspect in the armed robbery.

Police say that Dixon allegedly arrived at King City Grocery to meet with the victim under the pretext of selling a car radio. During the transaction, he allegedly drew a handgun and demanded the victim’s money. Dixon and the victim began fighting and the victim was able to flee. Dixon allegedly went into the victim’s car where he stole an Apple iPhone 11.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Jonathan Dixon for the following offenses: attempted armed robbery, armed robbery firearm enhancement, simple burglary, certain felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated assault with a firearm. The bond was set at $235,000.

On March 3, 2021, Dixon was arrested following a traffic stop. He was arrested on the outstanding armed robbery arrest warrant as well as an outstanding domestic abuse battery arrest warrant. This domestic abuse battery warrant does not have a bond set, police say.

During the traffic stop, a handgun was found in the vehicle matching the description of the handgun used in the robbery.

Police say an arrest for another count of felon in possession of a firearm was completed.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel