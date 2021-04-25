Suspect in Crowley shooting arrested

A Carencro teenager has been arrested in connection with a January shooting.

Braylin Lemon, 18, was wanted in connection with an incident that happened in Crowley on January 21. He's accused of being involved in a domestic disturbance, and of pulling out a gun and shooting at several people. He ran away, but a warrant was issued for his arrest.

According to records at the Acadia Parish Jail, he was arrested on April 20 and is being held on three counts of attempted second-degree murder. His bond is set at $425,000.

