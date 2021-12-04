Suspect arrested for Nov. 30 drive-by shooting in Rayne

RAYNE — A suspect was arrested Friday, December 3, for his alleged involvement in a drive-by shooting into a residence on Windsor Place.

On Tuesday, November 30, Rayne Police Department say that Gabriel Nathianel Mangon, 20, shot into a residence where three occupants were sleeping.

None of the occupants were struck in the shooting.

Magnon is being charged with three counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder and was booked into the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office Jail.

