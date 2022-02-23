State Police investigating fatal Crowley officer-involved shooting

State Police say they are investigating a fatal Crowley shooting that involved an officer.

Troopers say on February 23, 2022, just after 9:00 a.m. State Police were requested by the Crowley Police Department to investigate the shooting which involved at least one of their officers in the 700 block of North Parkerson Avenue.

One subject, they say, was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

State Police continue to investigate.

