State Police identify victims in fatal head-on crash on I-10

State Police have identified the two other deceased individuals who were killed in a head-on crash on I-10 in Acadia Parish earlier this week as 27-year-old Derrell W. Smith, Jr. of Lake Charles and 24-year-old Kelsie Murphy of Crowley.

The four-vehicle crash claimed three lives - two drivers and an occupant in one of the vehicles. One of the deceased drivers was previously identified as 25-year-old Sadie Fontenot of Eunice.

A preliminary investigation by State Police revealed a vehicle was traveling east in the westbound lanes on I-10 before colliding with another vehicle head-on. Shortly after the initial impact, a Ford F250 collided with one of the vehicles.

A passenger in one of the vehicles was properly restrained and was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

